Arsenal star Kai Havertz is in the form of his life at the Emirates Stadium, as he continues to be a star player for Mikel Arteta in their Premier League title bid - and presenter Richard Keys has labelled the star 'undroppable' after turning around the poor form he showed at Chelsea.

Havertz joined Arsenal last summer with much confusion after a poor stint in west London, but moving north in the capital has certainly seen him blossom with 20 goals in 61 games as an auxiliary forward for the Gunners. That has seen Keys shower him with praise, alongside hyping Arteta for bringing him in at a time when nobody would have envisaged him to have done so well.

Keys: Havertz 'Undroppable' Amid Arsenal Form

The German cannot stop scoring in all competitions

Many football fans in general were shocked when Arsenal decided to splash big money on the German, having suffered a confidence crisis in front of goal for Chelsea in his final season at the club. However, with his goal against Southampton over the weekend making it seven home games in a row where he has found the net in all competitions, Havertz is one of the most in-form players in the league - and he will act as Arsenal's main striker until at least January, having found his feet in the box.

Kai Havertz's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 630 =1st Goals 4 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 8th Shots Per Game 3.6 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4 1st Match rating 7.49 2nd

Keys has since given Havertz a huge endorsement for his form by calling the German 'undroppable' - and his form means that he is well and truly one of the first names on the teamsheet, due to his goal record and partnership with Bukayo Saka. Writing in his blog, Keys said:

"Kai Havertz scored for the seventh consecutive home game v Saints. A year ago we were all scratching our heads wondering why Arsenal had paid £65m for him. I’m sure I’d have had something to say, but fair play to Mikel Arteta. Havertz is now undroppable."

Havertz Potential Was Spotted By Arsenal

A poor stint at Chelsea didn't deter them in their bid to land him

Havertz joined Chelsea as a 21-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen, having made his debut for the Bundesliga just months after his 17th birthday - setting the club record for youngest debutant at the time. Scoring his first goal against Wolfsburg later in the season, Havertz became Leverkusen's youngest-ever Bundesliga goalscorer and from there, it was clear to see that he would be a star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz needs just two more Premier League goals for Arsenal to equal his top-flight tally at Chelsea - despite playing 47 games less.

But his move to Chelsea didn't exactly go as hoped. He made a solid start to life at Stamford Bridge, including flashpoints such as the winning goal against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final and the winning goal in the FIFA Club World Cup final - but his spell in a blue shirt wasn't great with just 19 league goals in 91 games.

But despite his poor form, Arteta saw fit to bring him to the Emirates Stadium on a reported £280,000-per-week, and he's since hit a purple patch. 13 goals in the league last season was his second-best league campaign and by far his best in the Premier League, whilst this season's return of six goals in just 10 games means that he is on track to record his most prolific campaign so far in his career. Add 19 goals in 53 games for Germany - including six in major tournaments - and he's on a meteoric rise that could massively benefit Arsenal going forward.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-10-24.