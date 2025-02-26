Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs around, not only in England but in world football. The Reds are more successful than any other English side in major competitions and have a long history of producing and signing the biggest talents on the planet.

Richard Keys, who is now a presenter for beIN Sports, recognises that and went out of his way to prove the admiration he holds for some of the past stars the club has been home to, as well as today's crop of incredibly talented players. To do so, he took to his online blog to select his greatest Liverpool XI of all time. Some huge names missed out, while a huge claim was made about Mohamed Salah.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is on course to go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen. The Brazil international has been so impressive since arriving in the summer of 2018 that he's replaced Keys' friend Ray Clemence in his all-time Reds XI. Despite winning three European Cups and five league titles, Clemence just misses out as Key said:

"My mate Ray Clemence was always my pick in goal. But I’d have to say I think Alisson has now surpassed him."

Defenders

Phil Neal, Virgil van Dijk, Alan Hansen, Andy Robertson