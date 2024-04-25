Highlights Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Feyenoord's Arne Slot as their new manager, but Richard Keys believes that Ange Postecoglou would be his choice.

Postecoglou could be a good fit for Liverpool, given his success at Tottenham and Celtic in recent years.

Liverpool's recent decline in form has put their title hopes in jeopardy and that looks to have ruined Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour.

Liverpool's search for a new manager appears to be coming to an end in the form of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club after a nine-year spell at the end of the current campaign - but with the Dutchman being touted to move to Anfield, Richard Keys believes that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou would be a perfect choice to make the move to Merseyside.

Postecoglou took over at Tottenham last summer after a superb couple of years at Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premiership title in both of his seasons at the helm, alongside completing a famous treble with a League Cup final win over rivals Rangers in his final campaign. There were doubts over the Australian upon his arrival as a relative unknown in European circles, but Postecoglou has fared well in his debut season in north London, with Spurs currently sat in fifth in the table and managing their rebuild without Harry Kane relatively well.

It's looking extremely likely that Slot will take over, given that negotiations are advancing quickly and the Reds have already entered advanced talks with Feyenoord to get a move over the line. But Keys thinks that a move for Postecoglou could be done - with the beIN Sports presenter claiming that the Australian isn't on huge wages and so compensation wouldn't be much to bring him to Anfield.

Keys: "Postecoglou Would Be Terrific at Anfield"

Postecoglou has won plaudits this season after a solid campaign

Speaking on beIN Sports after Liverpool's shock 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby, Keys laid out his reasons as to why Postecoglou should be targeted. He said:

“I’d go for Postecoglou. The reason I say that is initially, I thought that it would take too much to get him out. Then I was told that because he wasn’t first-choice, his salary isn’t great and his buyout isn’t very big. So that would be my preferred choice, I think he would be terrific at Anfield. “I just didn’t think it would be possible, I couldn’t see [Daniel] Levy letting him go but I’m told that the figures do make sense. It was part of the conversation when I learned what I just have, I was told that clubs won’t pay [release clauses] because of what happened when Andre Villas-Boas was bought out of his deal - there is no sell on. “I repeat, Postecoglou is available and has value. I can’t say any more than that.”

Jurgen Klopp's Farewell Tour in Tatters

Many expected the German to win multiple trophies in his final campaign

Klopp's side were still in all four competitions back in mid-March, but a horrific run of form since has seen them bow out of two of their remaining three competitions. Beginning with the pulsating 4-3 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, Liverpool haven't quite recovered mentally since.

Home wins over Brighton and Sheffield United in the league looked to have seen them get over their agonising loss to the Red Devils, but a draw at Old Trafford in the league shortly after sparked a poor run of form in which they have won just two of their previous six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool failed to win a single trophy last season - just their second trophyless campaign from five under Klopp.

One of those was the 1-0 win in Bergamo over Atalanta, though that mattered little having been beaten on aggregate following a 3-0 hammering at home by the Italian outfit; and with two league losses against Crystal Palace and Everton in the space of the last 11 days, it means that their title bid looks all but over, alongside being knocked out of Europe.

Klopp’s public statement in which he announced he would be leaving the club saw many back him to complete a magical ‘farewell’ tour by winning at least a double, having won the Carabao Cup back in February, though the only trophy they have any chance at is the Premier League - in which they will need to hope that Manchester City slip up massively with Arsenal also dropping points in two of their final four games to go above them.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-04-24.