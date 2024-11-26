Richard Keys has aired his shock at Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard being sent off against Everton over the weekend - with the football presenter stating that the decision to give the Dane his marching orders was a 'joke'.

Norgaard challenged for a ball in the Everton box looking to give the Bees the lead on Merseyside, seemingly - and unintentionally - catching Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on the leg with his studs up whilst aiming to open the scoring. With Pickford in anguish on the floor, VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to go and have a look at the monitor, in which he sent Norgaard off just before half-time - and Thomas Frank's reaction to the ordeal saw the Brentford manager booked.

Keys: Norgaard Red Card a 'Joke'

The midfielder was sent off against Everton at the weekend

However, with Frank's post-match comments stating that Brentford would appeal the decision alongside stating that Kavanagh was 'not brave enough' in his judgement, Keys completely backed the Bees boss for his words - labelling the decision by Kavanagh as a 'joke'.

Writing in his blog, the former Sky Sports presenter said of the incident:

"In general there was far too much inaccurate VAR intervention this weekend. "They got involved when they didn’t need to and missed a whole lot more that should’ve got their attention. "[Adam] Lallana should’ve been sent off. And [Christian] Norgaard’s dismissal at Everton was a joke. Thomas Frank was spot on with his post match comments."

Despite being a man down for the best part of an hour, Brentford still managed to escape unscathed on Merseyside by dragging out a 0-0 draw against Sean Dyche's men to leave themselves 11th in the table.

Sat on 17 points, Brentford are only two points from a potential European spot if all cup-winning sides finish in the top seven, and it would mark a first-ever continental campaign if they can manage to either win a cup competition - having reached the quarter-finals with a tie away against Newcastle United - or in the top seven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brentford have scored the fourth-most goals in the Premier League this season with 22.

Frank will be hoping to keep hold of stars such as Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa - but they won't be helped by red card decisions that have hindered them.

