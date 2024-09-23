Presenter Richard Keys has taken a huge swipe at Arsenal star Leandro Trossard for his sending off in the Gunners' 2-2 draw away at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - labeling the Belgian winger as 'having the brains of a rocking horse' for kicking the ball away whilst he was on a yellow card to leave his teammates in the lurch.

Arsenal had just gone 2-1 up against the reigning four-time Premier League champions thanks to a header from Gabriel Magalhaes, and with half-time on the horizon, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would have wanted his side to escape unscathed before the interval. But Trossard made a clumsy challenge on Bernardo Silva that could've resulted in a caution itself, before kicking the ball away - leading referee Michael Oliver to give him his marching orders. And Keys has stated that he has 'no sympathy' for the attacker, describing the incident as 'plain daft'.

Keys: Arsenal Star Trossard 'Plain Stupid' in Red Card

The winger will now have a one-match ban

Writing on his blog, Keys lamented the Arsenal star for his actions, especially after Declan Rice had been sent off for the same thing just three weeks before against Brighton. He said:

"Having said that, you’ve got to be careful if you go down that route. I’ve no sympathy for Trossard. What he did was just plain daft, so soon after Declan Rice was punished for kicking the ball away. He deserved to go. "But if he hadn’t been booked for doing that, he could easily have been booked for the foul that led to the incident. There was no need [to] make that clumsy challenge - right on half-time, handing City a chance to have a crack at goal from the free-kick. I do agree with Arteta that Doku should’ve been booked. He too kicked the ball away, but let’s not forget it would’ve been a simple yellow. "Trossard was on a yellow when he committed his crime. The guy must have the brains of a rocking horse."

Arsenal Must Cut Out Silly Dismissals

They won't win the Premier League if this continues

Trossard is perhaps lucky that his red card against Pep Guardiola's men means that he will only miss their clash against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup - but it serves as a timely reminder to the rest of the squad that more time-wasting antics will only serve to hinder them in the future.

Leandro Trossard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 9th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 10th Match rating 6.82 10th

Rice's red card vs Brighton allowed the Seagulls to equalise in the 1-1 draw, and effectively it meant two points dropped for Arsenal, whilst Trossard not being sent off may have forced a win over the line for the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium.

Both of those results going their way means they'd have made a perfect start to the campaign with City three points behind, and that would have been invaluable at this stage in the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trossard has 19 goals and 12 assists in 74 games for Arsenal in all competitions.

If Arsenal are to go on and win titles, that is something they must cut out in the future - otherwise it will allow fellow title rivals Liverpool and City to gain advantages on them in the title battle, effectively ending Arsenal's twenty-plus-year wait to lift the title.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.