West Ham United's miserable start to the new season continued as they were comfortably beaten by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, and Richard Keys has subsequently nominated Frank Lampard as a potential successor to the under pressure Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers fell to their fifth defeat of the season in the East Midlands, courtesy of goals from Chris Wood, Calum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina, in what was a resounding victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. The result leaves Lopetegui's men 14th in the Premier League, and while the Spaniard's job is safe for now, he is certainly under fire.

The former Real Madrid head coach will be granted more time to reverse the Irons' fortunes, but that hasn't prevented speculation circulating around potential replacements, with Keys suggesting that Lampard could be the man to take the job.

Keys Suggests Lampard as Lopetegui Successor

The Englishman has been out of a job for 18 months

Appointed as David Moyes' successor in the summer, Lopetegui arrived with an impressive CV, having taken charge of the likes of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. Backed by the West Ham ownership with significant financial investment in the playing squad over the summer, the pressure was already on the 58-year-old to better Moyes' ninth place finish from last season.

Early season results would suggest achieving this is unlikely, and as a result, Lopetegui is already facing brutal criticism. Among the critics is presenter Keys, who wrote on his blog on Monday morning:

"West Ham’s problems are all of their own making and I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for them. It’ll get worse there before it gets better. They’re certainly going in another direction since forcing David Moyes out. It’s just not the one they wanted to go in. Frank Lampard?"

The suggestion of Lampard will be a surprise to many, given the Chelsea legend's troubled recent interim spell with the Blues and his ultimate failings at Everton, but the 46-year-old may be eager to return to management, and could be attracted by the prospect of overseeing the club he began his playing career with.

Lampard's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 196 Wins 83 Draws 40 Losses 73 Win Percentage 42.3%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/11/2024