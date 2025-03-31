Richard Keys believes that Manchester City are not going to be punished over the 115 charges brought to them by the Premier League - with the former Sky Sports presenter stating that pundits working at his former employer failing to criticise the league champions in their coverage is a 'big clue' that they'll fail to be reprimanded.
The league published a statement back in February 2023 bringing a 'number of alleged breaches' against City from 2009/10 through to 2017/18, where the club experienced a rise and continued success that they still witness to date. Their Premier League status has been a hot topic of discussion ever since, with the club alleged to have broken Financial Fair Play rules over that nine-year period.
It's believed that there are 130 potential breaches, with at least 54 of those being 'failures to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information'. And, despite City having been found guilty of breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules along with a €30million fine and two-year ban from European competitions which was later overturned, their Premier League case still goes on to this date.
With the results set to be published in the near future, a late June verdict has been touted. And Keys believes that City will get away without punishment - with one of his theories being that Sky pundits have held off being overly-critical of the club. He wrote in his blog:
"I’m hearing we’re not far off from learning the outcome to the 130 charges City have faced. The smart money has got to be on a fudge. Why do I say that? Well - a number of reasons really.
"A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement. If City were going to get nailed I’m sure they’d be allowed to say what they like but I reckon their anger is going to have to be tempered.
"Just as the British govt got deeply involved in the decision to allow the Saudi’s to take over at Newcastle, it’s a certainty they’ll have had something to do with the outcome in this case."