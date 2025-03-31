Richard Keys believes that Manchester City are not going to be punished over the 115 charges brought to them by the Premier League - with the former Sky Sports presenter stating that pundits working at his former employer failing to criticise the league champions in their coverage is a 'big clue' that they'll fail to be reprimanded.

The league published a statement back in February 2023 bringing a 'number of alleged breaches' against City from 2009/10 through to 2017/18, where the club experienced a rise and continued success that they still witness to date. Their Premier League status has been a hot topic of discussion ever since, with the club alleged to have broken Financial Fair Play rules over that nine-year period.

It's believed that there are 130 potential breaches, with at least 54 of those being 'failures to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information'. And, despite City having been found guilty of breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules along with a €30million fine and two-year ban from European competitions which was later overturned, their Premier League case still goes on to this date.

With the results set to be published in the near future, a late June verdict has been touted. And Keys believes that City will get away without punishment - with one of his theories being that Sky pundits have held off being overly-critical of the club. He wrote in his blog: