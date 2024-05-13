Highlights Manchester United cancelled their end of season awards dinner to prepare for the upcoming FA Cup final.

The Red Devils look unlikely to qualify for Europe through the Premier League this season.

Richard Keys says the club has 'nothing to celebrate' after a 'miserable' season.

Richard Keys could not hide his surprise over Manchester United’s decision to cancel their end of season awards dinner. The sports broadcaster says the squad has ‘nothing to celebrate’ after a ‘miserable’ season as Erik Ten Hag’s side approach the final three games of the campaign, including an FA Cup final against Manchester City.

United explained that the club decided to cancel the annual dinner to better prepare for the upcoming FA Cup final, which could open doors for the club to enter European competition again next season.

Achieving that through the Premier League seems highly unlikely now, as the club sits in eighth with two games remaining in the campaign, three points behind Newcastle, who are sixth. Last weekend, Man United suffered another loss in the league, their 14th this season – more than in any other season in club history.

Keys: Man United Have ‘Nothing to Celebrate’

Speaking in his blog, Keys said Man United made the right decision by canceling their end of season dinner as they had ‘nothing to celebrate’:

"I’ve seen it all now. It’s definitely the correct decision - but United cancelling their end of season awards dinner? Wow. "The official reason is because they don’t want any distractions ahead of an FA Cup final they shouldn’t even be involved in. I think we all know the unofficial reason - there’s absolutely nothing to celebrate from a miserable season."

Man United have won only once in their last eight Premier League games – the Red Devils secured a 4-2 home victory over the relegated Sheffield United side. The poor run of games saw Man United slump to eighth in the league, with both supporters and pundits doubting Ten Hag’s future.

The under-fire Dutchman says he does not feel his job could be under threat and suggests club owners ‘have common sense’ over Man United’s injury problems this season.

Ten Hag says his team ‘underperformed’ due to injury setbacks as Man United had to use ‘32 different backlines’ and ‘14 partnerships at centre-back’.

Major Man United Clearout Expected

Replacing both injury-prone and underperforming players is something Man United fans can look forward to in the upcoming transfer window, as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly plans a squad overhaul in the next few months.

Star names like Casemiro and Raphael Varane are expected to leave, as well as Anthony Martial, whose last Premier League appearance came in December 2023 with the Frenchman currently out with an injury.

Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood is also likely to leave this summer, while Man United shift their focus on building around three youngsters: Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Kobbie Mainoo. The trio have shown glimpses of huge potential this season, and fans can only hope there is more to come.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-05-24.