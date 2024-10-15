Richard Keys has accused Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of "killing the club" after the decision not to renew Sir Alex Ferguson's contract as a club ambassador.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the club had made the decision to cut the £2million-per-year payments to their legendary manager from the end of the season as part of their cost-cutting exercises at the club, which have seen 250 jobs cut since INEOS took over the footballing operations at Old Trafford.

It's believed to be a decision that Ferguson has agreed with and the parting is amicable, however, fans and pundits across the game have reacted negatively to the news and that includes current beIN Sports broadcaster Keys.

Keys: 'Ratcliffe is Killing Man Utd'

Sir Alex is the club's most successful manager ever

Writing on his personal X account in reaction to the news, Keys was clearly furious at the decision.

"Fergie sacked? What small minded thinking. He's not my favourite but he's a living legend - the best our game has ever seen. He should be treated with respect by Ratcliffe - not disdain. Man Utd cost cutting? Morale sapping I'd say. Ratcliffe is killing the club."

The decision comes just a week after INEOS held a meeting in London to discuss the long-term future of current manager Erik Ten Hag after a horrendous start to the season, where they have won just three of 11 games in all competitions so far.

It has been suggested that the decision to keep Ten Hag was partly forced due to the financial costs sacking him would incur, with the club already on the line for PSR and FFP, hence the extreme cost-cutting measures being put in place by the board since their arrival.

United will be taking on Brentford when they return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford, looking for their third win of the domestic season as they look to rise up the table where they current sit in 14th place with just five goals scored in their seven games.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No manager has won more than Sir Alex Ferguson's 13 Premier League titles in British football history.

Rio Ferdinand Stunned by INEOS Decision

'They're sending a message to anyone'

The news has been a major talking point across football since it broke, and former United defender Rio Ferdinand has also had his say on the matter.

The former England captain revealed on his social media accounts that he was stunned by the decision but admitted he sees it as INEOS "sending a message" to everyone at the club that nobody is safe, no matter what your reputation is with the club.

"If Sir Alex can be taken out, then NO ONE IS SAFE at ManUtd- anyone can get it now. Ineos sending a message to ANYONE at the club?!?"

Ferdinand spent 11 seasons of his career working under Ferguson, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups, a Club World Cup and four Community Shields.