Richard Keys has slammed the Glazer family for turning Sheikh Jassim’s potential takeover of Manchester United into ‘a farce’ and suggested the club could have been better off under Qatari ownership.

The former Sky Sports pundit accused the Glazers of repeatedly shifting the terms of a deal with Sheikh Jassim, ultimately derailing the takeover, and questioned their decision to proceed with Sir Jim Ratcliffe instead.

Keys’ bombshell claims emerged just over 24 hours after sporting director Dan Ashworth’s surprise departure from Old Trafford, following just five months in the role.

Writing in his latest blog post, Keys also criticised Ratcliffe’s approach to managing the club, suggesting that the current leadership could lead to further instability:

“I’ve said this for a year - ever since Sunny Jim rolled into town and was, for reasons unknown to me, greeted like a hero - the deal was a mess, Sunny Jim was the wrong man and what’s happening at OT now is a shambles. How many weeks ago did I post a video exposing what he’s done at two other clubs in the INEOS stable - Lausanne and Nice? “Did no-one do any homework on Sunny Jim? As Ratcliffe and the brains trust continue to destroy Mediocre United (Ratcliffe’s words in that interview last week, not mine) I wonder what the club would look like today if the Glazers had done the right thing and sold to Sheikh bin Hamad Al Thani?” “Let me ask the question again? Why didn’t they? Only people close to the deal know the real answer, but some things always slip out and I’ve heard that every time the Sheikh agreed to the Glazers’ terms they moved the goalposts. “Every time - to the point where trying to do a deal became a farce. Why were my Arab friends given the run-around? Give it some thought. The clue might be in that penultimate sentence.”

Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding process to buy Man United in October last year, before it emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was nearing a deal to purchase 25% of the club.

The Qatari’s final offer, which valued United at more than £5bn, was reportedly the only bid for 100% ownership of the club, according to Sky Sports.

However, the proposal was deemed insufficient by the Glazers, who had received their first offer from Sheikh Jassim in February 2023.

United, who appointed coach Ruben Amorim last month, were rocked by sporting director Dan Ashworth’s departure on Sunday after just five months in the role.

The 53-year-old parted ways with the club following a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, having overseen only one transfer window.

Ratcliffe is said to have played a role in Ashworth’s exit and was reportedly 'not happy at all' with United's summer strategy, which saw the Red Devils spend £180m on five new signings.