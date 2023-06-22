Richard Keys has taken to social media to slam Jack Grealish after the 27-year-old gained a large amount of media coverage during Manchester City's treble celebrations.

It's fair to say Grealish enjoyed himself after City's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan.

With that win, the club completed a historic treble and sealed their first-ever European success.

Grealish was seen out partying in his full kit the next morning and carried out his normal antics during the trophy parade back in Manchester.

Not only that, but he had a quick stop in Ibiza with a few teammates in what was quite a busy few days.

Grealish has defended his behaviour, but Keys is still not impressed.

What did Richard Keys say about Jack Grealish?

The beIN Sports presenter took to Twitter to warn Grealish that he may have over-stepped the mark.

He said: "Hilarious. What a lad. The trouble is Jack that there’s nothing funny about alcohol abuse."

The 66-year-old then continued: "Celebrate by all means - responsibly. It didn’t work out too well for Gazza did it? Our last ‘lad’."

The comparison to Paul Gascoigne relates to his well-documented struggles with alcohol in the past, including during his playing career.

Jack Grealish defends his actions

After England's 7-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday, Grealish gave an interview to Channel 4 Sport in which he spoke out against his critics.

He spoke openly and honestly about his joy at the achievement and the fact he was merely letting off steam following a long and hard season.

He told the panel: "“I know obviously some people have had a little bit to say about me celebrating, but you’ve got to remember, the whole team celebrated, it was not just me."

He then went on to ask for a bit of leniency: “There were a few videos of me and stuff, but I went back on my camera roll on my phone, I was in pre-season on 11th of July, and it’s now 19th of June. I’ve been playing for nearly 12 months so give us a break will you, I’m just enjoying myself.”

Video: Jack Grealish defends his actions

So it appears Grealish isn't going to stop celebrating in the way he does anytime soon, regardless of what Keys says.