Richard Keys says he 'doesn't believe' reports claiming that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, personally controlled the takeover of Newcastle United and has branded claims of British government involvement as 'not true' in his latest blog post.

The former Sky Sports pundit shared his reaction after The Telegraph reported leaked WhatsApp messages from former Newcastle director Amanda Staveley on Sunday, which have raised questions over Bin Salman’s involvement in the £305m takeover.

Staveley, who was instrumental in brokering the deal in 2021, reportedly referenced the Crown Prince multiple times in private conversations and warned then-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s camp about Bin Salman’s reactions, stating that 'the Crown Prince is losing patience'.

The Telegraph claimed that the messages ‘raise questions over guarantees made to the Premier League to secure the deal’, after the league received 'legally binding assurances' that the Saudi state would not control the St James' Park club.

Writing in his blog, Keys addressed the situation, saying he ‘doesn’t believe’ in Bin Salman’s involvement in the takeover, nor in that of the British government.

“So, according to reports in The Telegraph, MbS controlled the Newcastle takeover. No. I don’t believe it. “They go further, suggesting WhatsApp messages allege British government involvement as well. No. This can’t be true. “I distinctly remember Tracey Crouch, in her review on football governance, stating the game needed an independent administrator and casting doubt on the Newcastle deal going through if one had been in place. “Independent? Perhaps she meant government regulator? Which is really what we’ve been talking about all along. And the Newcastle deal was always going to happen because the govt at the time wanted it to.”

According to The Guardian, the Premier League will not review the legality of Newcastle’s takeover, as they remain convinced there is a clear separation between the Saudi state and those in charge of the Magpies.

Staveley, meanwhile, has clarified through her lawyers that her references to Bin Salman in the leaked conversations were made strictly in his capacity as the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Staveley initially held a 10% stake in Newcastle, before selling her shares in July. PIF now controls 85%, while the remaining 15% is held by British billionaire property developers Reuben Brothers.