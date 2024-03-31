Highlights Guardiola's public berating of Grealish after a draw criticized by Keys for being unnecessary and for the cameras.

Manchester City and Arsenal both missed the chance to secure crucial three points in their Premier League title race.

Liverpool's win over Brighton puts them on top of the league, just two points ahead second-placed Arsenal and ahead of City.

Richard Keys was not overly pleased with Pep Guardiola’s decision to berate Jack Grealish on the pitch after his side had been reduced to a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in their latest Premier League encounter.

In what can be deemed as an opportunity missed by Guardiola and his men amid their three-way race for the Premier League title, winger Grealish was only afforded 29 minutes to stamp his authority on the game. Replacing Mateo Kovacic on the 61st-minute mark, the 28-year-old had enjoyed just 25 touches of the ball.

Post-match, while players were shaking hands, Guardiola entered the field of play to converse with Grealish and was overly animated in his discussion, while his winger looked on in disappointment. Keys, on duty for BeIN Sports, called out the Spaniard for having what should be a private conversation with the Englishman in front of the cameras at Etihad Stadium.

“Save it for the dressing room. It’s all for the cameras, isn’t it? It’s so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn’t even be on the pitch.

Guardiola then interjected a heated exchange between his star striker Erling Haaland and Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes, all while Keys muttered “Now he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong of course.".

Manchester City and Arsenal Drop Points In Title Race

Liverpool enjoy win over Brighton to go top

During such an important fixture in their respective calendars, neither Guardiola nor Mikel Arteta were able to mastermind a victory over their opposition. Both managers were looking for a three-point haul at the Etihad Stadium as a chance to steal a march on the other - but neither came out victorious in a game that yielded zero goals.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were particularly joyous thanks to their 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day. Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were enough to cancel out Danny Welbeck's early opener as the Merseysiders took charge of the Premier League title race, with them two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Manchester City, after failing to beat Arsenal on home turf for the first time since April 2016, have 64 points on the board. The Citizens were looking to Erling Haaland for inspiration throughout their latest league affair, but the Norway international had a day to forget, registering a mere 25 touches throughout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time (before their latest encounter) that Manchester City and Arsenal had drawn 0-0 was back in January 2011.

Jack Grealish's Struggles This Season

Played just 1,616 minutes of action so far

Grealish's latest interaction with boss Guardiola would not have eased any pressure given his struggles to keep fit and, thus, perform when offered the chance this campaign. Having signed for £100 million back in August 2021, the former Barcelona chief - and the City fans, too - were expecting the Aston Villa graduate to set the Premier League alight.

Largely, he has all but flattered to deceive, notching just 14 goals and 17 assists in 117 games under the Spaniard. This season particularly, which has been plagued by injury concerns, has been a difficult one for the Englishman. Having amassed a mere 1,616 minutes since the current campaign got underway, his return of three goals and two assists has not been enough to dislodge the likes of Jeremy Doku and the like from their starting berths.