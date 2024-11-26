Richard Keys has expressed doubts over whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will invest heavily in the Manchester United squad to support Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford, stating that ‘only surgery will sort the mess’ at the club.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town in Amorim’s Premier League debut on Sunday, with several players’ performances raising doubts about their future under the Portuguese tactician.

Keys, writing in his blog, described United as being in a ‘mess’ and suggested it would require £500m, if not a billion, to bring the club on par with the Premier League heavyweights.

The former Sky Sports pundit also questioned whether Ratcliffe would be willing to spend such an amount and warned against expecting United’s return to the top of the table anytime soon:

“Only surgery is going to sort the mess out and that will require Ratcliffe to find someone money - big money. Factor in wages, I reckon it’s going to need a billion - £500m on players at least - the rest in wages and agents fees. “Is Ratcliffe going to spend that kind of money? Is he hell. Don’t bet on United re-joining everybody else at the top table any time soon. I genuinely wish Amorim all the luck in the world. He seems like a really nice guy, but that won’t be enough.”

The Red Devils spent heavily in the summer transfer window, signing Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, and Manuel Ugarte for a combined £180m.

According to recent reports, the United hierarchy have no plans under Amorim to overhaul the first-team squad in January, as they believe the current players are ‘capable of delivering far more'.

Amorim is expected to focus on assessing the squad over the coming months and will play a role in determining the futures of several senior players with expiring contracts.

While winger Amad Diallo is expected to sign a new agreement, the futures of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton remain uncertain heading into 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.