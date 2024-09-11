Richard Keys has reacted to news that Arsenal must wear their away kit in the North London Derby clash against Tottenham this weekend because their home kit is "too white".

The Gunners will take a trip across the capital to take on their fierce rivals on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking to further their own ambitions following a mixed start to the season while also putting a dent in their opponents.

The game is often billed as the red side of north London versus the white side of north London, however the visitors will not be permitted to wear their traditional red home kit for the game after a ruling by the Premier League, something which left beIN Sports presenter Keys bemused.

Arsenal Must Wear Away Kit v Tottenham

First time there will be no red since 1985/86 season

Despite being the away team, Arsenal have worn their famous red strip whenever they've played Tottenham since the 1985/86 season which has no doubt helped to escalate the rivalry between the sides since there is a clear divide.

But the Premier League have decided that their 2024/25 kit is "too white" and would present a kit clash against Spurs, meaning they must wear their away kit instead. That has sparked fury from fans, but also from Keys who reacted on his personal X account.

In a simple five-word response, the former Sky Sports presenter posted: "You can not be serious," along with a shoulder shrug emoji.

The Gunners have already been dealt a blow ahead of the game as they look set to be without what could be considered as their first-choice midfield for the game, leaving Mikel Arteta with a selection headache so early in the season.

Captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Norway and was pictured on crutches, with a doctor stating on Wednesday morning that he is expected to miss at least three weeks of action as a result. He joins summer signing Mikel Merino on the sidelines after the Spaniard broke his arm in his first training session following his move, while Declan Rice is suspended for the game after his controversial red card in the draw with Brighton before the international break.

Thomas Partey is expected to start at the base of the midfield alongside Jorginho, while any of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz or Oleksandr Zinchenko could fill in alongside them as the third man.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Arsenal won't wear red in the North London Derby for the first time since the 1985/86 season.

Ethan Nwaneri Won't Start vs Tottenham

Academy starlet has been fast-tracked to the first-team

Despite a host of injury problems in midfield for Arteta to deal with, the Gunners manager will not throw teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri into the starting lineup for the clash with Tottenham according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

While there is incredible belief in the 17-year-old long-term, hence his debut in the Premier League at 15 years old, but the intensity of the game against Spurs and the importance means he is unlikely to get his full debut this weekend.

Gabriel Jesus' return to fitness means there are more options in attack and the manager could potentially look to switch the system around, while Raheem Sterling's addition to the squad could also see him get a nod in attack for his debut.