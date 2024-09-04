Richard Keys has suggested Manchester United fans will be wishing the Qatari takeover bid had succeeded ahead of INEOS after their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds sit in 14th place in the table after three games, with just one win over Fulham coming before consecutive defeats against Brighton and then their fierce Scouse rivals most recently at Old Trafford, in a performance that has seen manager Erik Ten Hag come under huge pressure once again.

The Dutch boss' future was a major topic during the early part of the summer with INEOS speaking to several candidates about the manager's job before opting to stick with the former Ajax man, triggering a clause in his contract to extend his deal by a further 12 months in the process to show their commitment towards him.

Erik Ten Hag Future in Doubt at Man United

Omar Berrada has given him a vote of confidence though

The decision to stick with Ten Hag was met with a mixed reception from Man United fans after he led the team to their worst Premier League finish ever, but also claimed the FA Cup for a second trophy in two years at the helm.

And writing in his weekly blog on his website, beIN Sports presenter Keys questioned whether that decision and subsequent performances at the start of the season have got fans in Manchester wishing that the rival takeover bid from Sheikh Jassim had been successful instead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS.

"I wonder if the clever people running United have got the balls to sack him during this break? Why not? "I also wonder how many Utd fans are now wishing the Qatari bid had prevailed? They would’ve swept away the whole stagnant sorry mess that Utd have become - invested millions on and off the field and put the club back in the big time. "I don’t want to spend any more time on this subject - except to say our game needs a strong Utd. I don’t take pleasure now - nor have I ever - in their decline."

Speaking before the defeat to Liverpool, new CEO Omar Berrada offered the manager a vote of confidence and claimed the board were completely behind him and wanted to help him achieve results.

But fans are increasingly concerned about the performance of the team under his management, with United having a goal difference of just +11 in 79 league games under Ten Hag and constantly being on the receiving end of heavy defeats at the hands of their rivals.

Graeme Souness Slams Kobbie Mainoo

"He's certainly not the go-to man"

While Casemiro has been the man to blame for the defeat to Liverpool after being at fault for the first two goals before being substituted at half-time, Graeme Souness has put some of the blame on teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international has emerged as one of the top young talents in world football after his breakthrough last season, even breaking into the England team that made it to the Euro 2024 final.

However, Souness believes that Mainoo is "certainly not the go-to man in midfield" that he is being made out to be, and should instead be coming in and out of the team to help rather than selected against the very best teams.