Crystal Palace's difficult start to the new season continued as they drew to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday evening, and Richard Keys has subsequently suggested Gareth Southgate as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles squandered a lead in the West Midlands, although they found a late equaliser through captain Marc Guehi, who tapped home at the far post from a set-piece, salvaging a point for Glasner's side. The result leaves the South Londoners 17th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone after ten matches.

While Glasner isn't under immense pressure, the chances of him losing his job were said to be 'increasing' a matter of weeks ago, due to the availability of David Moyes and Graham Potter. However, Keys has nominated an alternative successor for the Austrian to this pair, mooting Southgate as a candidate for the Selhurst Park hot seat.

Keys Suggests Southgate as Glasner Successor

The Englishman is available after leaving the Three Lions

Appointed as Roy Hodgson's replacement in February, Glasner inherited a talented Palace squad, and led the team to a top half finish, winning six of their last seven league matches. Despite losing Michael Olise in the summer, with the Frenchman opting to join Bayern Munich, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss was backed in the transfer market, as the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Daichi Kamada, Maxence Lacroix, Ismaila Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah were brought in.

Tipped by many to compete for a place in Europe this term, Palace's early season form suggests this is unlikely. This poor run of results has inevitably sparked speculation surrounding Glasner's future in South London, and prompted suggestions for replacements.

Keys has chimed in on the situation, writing on his blog on Monday morning:

"Palace stumble on. One minute you think they’ve sorted things out, then they slip up again. Gareth Safegate?"

Southgate - labelled as an "unbelievable human being" by Jude Bellingham - has been out of a job since leaving the England national team this summer, and could be enticed by the role at Selhurst Park. GIVEMESPORT sources revealed previously that Palace were eyeing the former Middlesbrough boss, so it will be interesting to see if the potential appointment could move forward if things continue to go south for Glasner.

Glasner vs Southgate Managerial Record Stat Glasner Southgate Games Managed 408 290 Wins 200 133 Draws 94 71 Losses 114 84 Win Percentage 49% 46%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/11/2024