Richard Keys lauded Marcus Rashford for his fast start to life under Ruben Amorim after the Manchester United hero scored inside just 81 seconds in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend - but made a thinly-veiled dig that the forward finally looked to have 're-discovered his appetite for the game' in Suffolk under the new boss.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag just before the start of the month, and though Ruud van Nistelrooy led them through a period of interim management, Amorim came in during the international break to take the reins for the long-term. His tenure got off to the perfect start when Rashford scored inside two minutes at Portman Road, which was just the second goal that the Englishman had scored in the Premier League all season - and Keys praised the fact that he looked to have had a smile on his face after scoring, ultimately scorning the fact that he'd looked moody beforehand.

Keys: Rashford 'Rediscovered' Man Utd Smile

The forward couldn't wipe the grin off his face

Writing in his blog, Keys praised Rashford for scoring and for smiling afterwards, believing the forward to have re-discovered his passion for the game - but only after months of unhappy looks. He said:

"It’s not often that Manchester United fans have a better matchweek their City rivals - but they did yesterday [Sunday]. What a start the new coach got off to - a goal up after only 80 seconds or so, but don’t mention the shanked cross that turned into a really good ball! "And just for a moment it looked as though Marcus Rashford had re-discovered his appetite for the game. He was even smiling. "I loved the way Amorim reacted to the goal. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. He was motionless. Class."

Rashford's strike now takes him to five for the season in 19 games, having scored against Porto in the Europa League, Southampton and Ipswich Town in the Premier League, alongside a brace against League One side Barnsley in the League Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 136 goals in 421 games for Manchester United.

A record of one goal in one game under Amorim is a great start, and Rashford will be looking to continue that throughout the season - especially if he is selected in a striking role over the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who he was selected over for the trip down south.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.