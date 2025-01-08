Richard Keys believes Liverpool should accept Real Madrid’s £20m offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January and sell the ‘bang ordinary’ defender this month.

The former Sky Sports pundit shared his perspective on the Premier League leaders’ next steps regarding Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract, suggesting the 26-year-old should be offloaded before the winter window closes on 3 February.

Writing in his blog, Keys criticised Alexander-Arnold’s performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, claiming it ‘proved’ that the Merseysiders should accept Real Madrid’s proposal:

“As for Trent Alexander-Arnold. There’s not a lot more to say isn’t there? His performance proved that Liverpool should take Madrid’s £20m and settle the on-off transfer saga surrounding him. Clearly he’s leaving – so bring the issue to a head. “Never mind all the sentimental misguided nonsense being spouted by Liverpool pundits who should know better – get the deal done. “Believe me – Liverpool’s season is not going to hinge on whether a bang ordinary ‘defender’ stays or goes.”

Liverpool reportedly turned down an approach for Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid last week and have no interest in losing their vice-captain while fighting for the Premier League title, according to Sky Sports.

Although no formal bid has been made, reports in Spain suggest Los Blancos are considering a £20m offer for Liverpool’s academy graduate, whose future at Anfield appears uncertain heading into the second half of the season.

Alexander-Arnold, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, is understood to be in discussions over a new contract but is also free to negotiate with foreign clubs for a potential free transfer after the season.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings in January and are believed to be prioritising contract extensions for the trio. However, they could still make a surprise move for a new defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders are exploring low-cost opportunities in the winter window and have not ruled out strengthening Arne Slot’s backline with a new arrival this month.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.