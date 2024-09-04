Richard Keys has told Manchester United that Erik Ten Hag is turning them into a "laughing stock" and says he would have sacked him last season.

The Red Devils conducted a review of the season during the summer and new owners INEOS opted to hand the Dutchman a new one-year extension to his contract after he won the FA Cup, despite leading them to their worst Premier League finish ever alongside that.

United started the 2024/25 season with a 1-0 win over Fulham but have since fallen to shambolic defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, leaving them 14th in the table with a -3 goal difference after just three games.

Keys Tells Man Utd to Sack Erik Ten Hag

Presenter believes Ten Hag is 'Embarrassing'

The 3-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford has sparked fury from fans of the 20-time English champions, with many questioning why he was handed a new contract despite talks being held with other managers and such poor performances.

And Keys, writing in his weekly blog, says he would have sacked Ten Hag last season as he is not the right man to be the manager of the club.

"How many times have I said he lives in a parallel universe? It’s embarrassing. Remember - this is Manchester Uniiiited. "I’d sack him now. No. I’d have sacked him in the summer. Maybe even before that. He’s not the right man to manage United. He’s reducing them to a laughing stock."

INEOS held talks with a number of managers, including Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel, before deciding against making a change and triggering the one-year extension clause in Ten Hag's contract.

They also backed him in the transfer window as the club signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte for a total spend of around £182million including add-ons.

Club CEO Omar Berrada spoke before the defeat to Liverpool and claimed the board were "fully behind" Ten Hag, suggesting his job is not in any immediate danger.

Man Utd's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 2 =16th Goals conceded 5 =12th Shots taken per game 11 16th Shots conceded per game 11.7 =8th xG 4.87 11th

Thomas Tuchel 'First in Line' to Replace Ten Hag

German coach currently unemployed after leaving Bayern Munich

INEOS held talks with Tuchel in the summer but then opted to keep Ten Hag, however should they decide the Dutchman's time is up then the German is said to be top of their wishlist according to a new report.

Tuchel left Bayern Munich in the summer after falling out with the board and is currently unemployed, meaning he would be an easy appointment for club chiefs with no compensation needed to get him out from any clubs.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss knows the Premier League well from his time with Chelsea, where he joined the club in mid-season to replace Frank Lampard and won the Champions League in the same season.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored.