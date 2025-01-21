Controversial sports pundit Richard Keys has floated a wild theory about Ruben Amorim, suggesting the former Sporting Lisbon boss is "trying to get the sack" just two months into his tenure as Manchester United manager. Keys’ speculation comes in the wake of striking comments from Amorim, who claimed he is "no better" than his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, and went so far as to call this the "worst team" in the club's history.

In their last 10 Premier League matches, the Red Devils have managed only two wins. Embarrassing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolves, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth have left the Old Trafford faithful despairing, questioning whether the club will ever emerge from its prolonged slump.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After 14 games in charge of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim has managed six wins, two draws, and six losses - his win percentage currently stands at just 43%.

Keys - who is best known for his outspoken takes and regular appearances on beIN Sports covering major weekend fixtures - believes Man United must adopt a positive mindset if they hope to recapture the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s era. However, Amorim’s approach since his managerial debut on November 11th has done little to inspire confidence, with his pessimistic remarks adding fuel to an already raging fire of uncertainty around the club.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to Be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

Richard Keys' Wild Ruben Amorim Theory

"Every time we think United have hit rock bottom, we quickly discover there’s further to fall"

Unlike his predecessor, who often spoke of a big game but ultimately failed to deliver, Amorim's downbeat approach ever since taking over football's biggest job has suggested the Portuguese man has little to no enthusiasm about making a turnaround possible. From the aforementioned comments about his current team being the worst in the club's history to admitting United are in a relegation battle, he has done very little to breed confidence. Watch his most recent interview below:

In essence, Amorim looks, talks, and acts like a defeated man before his new job has really got started. This is certainly the view of Keys, who wrote about the situation in his latest blog post. First, he likened the dilemma to the everyday person's job, suggesting that, when you're not doing a good job or hate the conditions for whatever reason, the last thing you do is tell the world, as it'll probably only end badly.

But it wasn't soon after contextualising his point that he went on a scathing attack on the United manager. "So what the hell was Ruben Amorim thinking when he said just that yesterday?" Keys wrote. "Is he mad? Why would you do that? Isn’t he the man charged with making things better?

"I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve. We know United are bad. That’s why you’re there Ruben. It’s your job to fix it - not tell us ‘I only have one way’ and follow up by telling the world your players are s*** - the very same players you need to help you out of this mess. "I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack. I’m even more convinced now. If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish."

It's a wild theory, but his comments are not too dissimilar to the ones other pundits are making. Jamie Carragher and Michael Dawson have both made attempts to understand the reasoning behind Amorim's remarks, but nobody seems to have the answers. However, the Red Devils will hope they can find them on the pitch when they lock horns with Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.