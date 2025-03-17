When Richard Keys has his say in football, it's a surefire bet that controversy quickly follows. This is the case yet again this week after the beIN SPORTS senior anchor gave his verdict on Liverpool following their 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. The Reds looked lethargic in their attempts at stopping the Magpies from claiming their first piece of silverware in 70 years.

Despite dominating the possession statistics, a Liverpool performance that lacked any clinical edge saw goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak either side of half-time put Eddie Howe's team in the driving seat. Late substitute Federico Chiesa set up a nervy finale when he drilled the ball low into the bottom right corner in the 94th minute, but it didn't suffice to alter the course of the match.

For the believers within the Liverpool fanbase, the bigger picture is still bright - under a new manager in their first season post-Jurgen Klopp, the team remains in pole position for the Premier League title. But Keys has taken a far more cynical stance, insisting that the 10-time League Cup winners have simply been riding their luck this season.

Richard Keys' Controversial Liverpool Opinion

Keys, 67, was quick to give his assessment of Liverpool in the aftermath of just their second defeat at Wembley Stadium since the 2015/16 season. He wrote on X (see the post below):

"I’ve had no idea all season how good this Liverpool team were. This week told us a lot. They’re average. They’re top for 2 reasons - they had a great start & because every other challenger went backwards. Slot has discovered English football isn’t so easy after all."

Keys Faces Backlash For Liverpool Criticism

The outspoken presenter has been made to eat his words by Reds' supporters

Following a frustrating week when the Reds were also dumped out of the Champions League via penalty shootout heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain, rival critics have been quick to downplay Liverpool's success this term. But the Anfield faithful were quick to correct Keys in the comment section of his post.

"One league defeat all season … how is that average?" one X user asked, while another reminded the outspoken journalist: "That's an argument I'd expect a schoolkid to make. Average? We lost one league game all season & four across all competitions. We are by no means perfect, but the lack of investment in the squad & less rotation has caught up with us. Just say you hate Liverpool & keep it moving." Another also added:

"You’ve contradicted yourself there. 'Every other challenger went backwards' 'English football isn’t easy.' So we’re either top because everyone else is garbage or top despite this league not being a walk in the park."

"Wow. What a take. Completely forgets that they are 12 points clear, having beaten pretty much every team around. Weren’t saying this a few weeks ago. One really average performance, and you jump on their back. Your anti-Liverpool agenda knows no bounds."

Arne Slot's side's next fixture comes in the form of a Merseyside derby against Everton on April 2. A win against their city neighbours will ensure the Reds need just four more victories in their remaining eight league fixtures to secure their record-equalling 20th league title and their second Premier League triumph in five years.