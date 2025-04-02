Marcus Rashford's move to Aston Villa has seen the England star get back to his best, after being ostracised by Ruben Amorim earlier in the season - and Richard Keys has reflected upon his time at Manchester United in recent seasons by stating that the forward must have 'dreaded' playing under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were in a rut under Ten Hag, recording their worst-ever Premier League finish last season by coming eighth in the table - and after an even worse start this season, the Dutchman was sacked at the end of October, which saw Amorim come to the helm.

Keys: Rashford Must Have 'Dreaded' Playing for Ten Hag

The England forward has been in fine form for the Red Devils

Most notably, Rashford endured some of the worst football of his career under Ten Hag. Barring a purple patch in 2022/23, last season saw him score just eight goals in all competitions for his boyhood club, just his second-worst season in almost a decade. And having continued this season in similar fashion, Rashford was quickly left out of Amorim's plans - despite there being a lack of wing options at United.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Goals 7 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.69 11th

And that has led Keys to praise Rashford for the form he's produced at Villa, having scored his first two goals for the club in the game against Preston North End on Sunday, which saw them progress to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals after the 'world-class' forward's performance. Keys wrote in his blog:

"Villa were terrific at Preston, who were sadly way out of their depth. What a season it would be for Marcus Rashford if he ends up with FA Cup and CL [Champions League] medals. What are the chances I wonder? "I got battered when I called Rashford out a few seasons back, but I wasn’t wrong. I don’t know the truth behind his fall from grace at OT [Old Trafford], but it can’t have helped having to work for ten Hag. Like everyone else, Rashford must’ve dreaded going to work during that deadly dull period, although he could and should have done better."

Rashford scored the first goal of the Amorim era, before a brace against Everton in their following game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 62 games for England.

However, being left out of the Manchester derby vs rivals City, he didn't feature again before his Villa debut against Tottenham Hotspur just a week after his move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.