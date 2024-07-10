Highlights Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are set to become owners of the Las Vegas Raiders, with a 10.4% share each.

Mark Davis continues his father's commitment to diversity by involving Seymour in ownership.

Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, former New England Patriots and then-Oakland Raiders star defensive lineman Richard Seymour is gearing up to become an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders along with former teammate Tom Brady.

The deal would make Seymour an owner and limited partner of the team.

In Florio's report, he mentioned that this deal would include Mark Davis continuing his father, Al's, commitment to equality.

If/when it becomes official, the arrangement will be the culmination of an effort that dates back to 2020, with owner Mark Davis continuing his father’s commitment to equality. It was Al Davis who was ahead of his (and the league’s) time when it comes to diversity, from hiring Tom Flores and Art Shell to coach the team to making Amy Trask the team’s president. It’s Mark Davis who initiated the effort to involve Seymour in ownership.

Seymour, on top of being a former star with the Patriots, spent some time with the Raiders when Bill Belichick traded him prior to the 2009 season.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Las Vegas Raiders Several all-time greats spent time with the Raiders late in their respective NFL careers.

Looking Back at Richard Seymour's Career

Seymour was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With Brady, he and Seymour would own 10.4% of the team. This would help resolve the concerns regarding Brady's initial bid, which was a discount compared to market value. Question marks are looming regarding Brady due to his role with Fox, and this could help alleviate that.

Seymour was the Patriots No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played there from 2001 to 2008 before departing and playing for the Raiders from 2009 to 2012. Over his career, he won three Super Bowls, was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro, went to seven Pro Bowls, and is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He racked up 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Richard Seymour Career Stats Years Team Sacks Tackles Tackles for Loss 2001-2008 NE 39 359 64 2009-2012 OAK 18.5 139 27

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Richard Seymour never recorded more than eight sacks in a single season.

Seymour landed with the Raiders in 2009 following a trade when he was entering a contract year. He was recently involved in the search that resulted in the Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as head coach and Tom Telesco as general manager.

If he officially becomes an owner, Seymour will join a team that's looking to right the ship after a disappointing 2023 season.

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are on the depth chart at quarterback. He and the Raiders seemingly believe the duo of Pierce or Telesco can do just that.

As the season approaches, who do you think will be the Raiders quarterback? Will he and Brady officially become owners? We'll have to wait and see.

Source: Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.