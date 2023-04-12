Richarlison has not had the easiest start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

And now, The Sun have reported those troubles also extend to life off the pitch, with the Brazilian the subject of an RSPCA investigation over his dogs.

Since moving to London, Richarlison has had his struggles on the field, with his first season with Spurs plagued by injury.

However, he has failed to make a big impact when he has played, failing to score a league goal in 19 appearances for the north London club.

Hardly the form that he had shown while at Everton, where the striker scored 43 league goals.

Richarlison’s dogs causing trouble

And it is not just issues on the pitch that he is having to navigate, as he now faces a probe from the RSPCA because of complaints from neighbours about his pets.

Richarlison owns two dogs - a Siberian husky called Acerola and a chocolate Labrador called Layla. Both are alleged to have been causing disturbances for local residents.

One neighbour revealed: “We reported him to the RSPCA as his dogs have been howling.

“It’s not nice to hear. They constantly bark. There’s no let-up.”

And as well as the dogs causing trouble, the same neighbour also complained about being kept up by Richarlison’s partying.

“He recently had a massive party with a live band that made our houses vibrate and it went on until 4am.”

It is not the first time that the player has had issues with his beloved pets, with the forward launching an appeal on Twitter after Acerola - who has his own Instagram page - had run off.

And another individual insisted that the animals were up to the same tricks in his new house.

“They are very loud. They run around the area,” they said. “The RSPCA were called because of the crying husky.”

The newspaper added that a spokesperson for Tottenham Hotspur stated: “We are liaising with the player and his representatives.”

What next for Richarlison at Tottenham?

Apart from waiting for the RSPCA’s investigation to run its course, both Richarlison and Spurs will be focusing on the final stretch of the Premier League season.

Spurs are looking to sneak into the Champions League places, after a turbulent season that saw Antonio Conte leave the club last month.

With Cristian Stellini placed in temporary charge, Daniel Levy is working behind the scenes to sort a permanent successor out.

Richarlison, who is just one year into a five-year deal, will be hoping for better fortunes next season compared to this one.

He has had to deal with multiple injuries this season, with his last appearance for Spurs ending after just four minutes against Southampton.

He was an unused substitute in last week’s victory against Brighton but will hope to feature when Spurs host Bournemouth on Saturday.