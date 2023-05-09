A hilarious clip from the BBC's The Footballer's Football Podcast shows Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson roasting fellow pro Richarlison on his goal-scoring plights this season.

It certainly has been a season to forget for Brazilian forward Richarlison following his huge £60m move to Tottenham from Everton last summer.

Despite leading the line for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar last winter, and scoring the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament, his club form this season has left a lot to be desired.

Richarlison's woeful club campaign

The 25-year-old even publicly referred to his season as 's***' a couple of months ago, which was savagely backed up by then Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

And while only scoring one league goal all season is a pretty damning stat, it is the forward's yellow card-to-goal ratio statistic which has caught the attention of Premier League fans, and players alike it would appear.

On the rare occasion that Richarlison does score, the eccentric forward often opts for whipping off his shirt in celebration, showing off his "weird" back tattoo, as described by Micah Richards, of Richarlison himself along with Ronaldo (R9) and Neymar Jr.

As we all know, this extravagant celebration results in a yellow card for players. And sometimes, think Sergio Aguero's 93rd-minute winner against QPR in 2012, it is well worth it. However, other times not so much...

Three times this season, Richarlison has wheeled away in celebration and whipped his top off, only for the goals to embarrassingly be ruled out by VAR.

Subsequently, the £60m signing has an impressive record of four yellow cards to one league goal this season, which fellow Premier League forwards Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson found hilarious.

Antonio & Wilson mug off Richarlison

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC, Antonio reveals this incredible statistic to Wilson, who fires back with: "He's got four yellows, he's almost on a suspension," before the pair burst out into laughter.

And what's all the more embarrassing is the nature of Richarlison's solitary league goal this season.

The former Everton fan-favourite scored a dramatic late equaliser against Liverpool at Anfield, triggering his routine shirtless celebration, before The Reds went straight down the other end to restore their lead and secure the 4-3 victory.

Richarlison's unlucky fate has been laughing material for many non-Spurs fans this season, however, it is rare to see fellow Premier League pros (especially strikers) roasting each other so publicly!

Although, with Antonio and Wilson scoring five and 15 league goals this season respectively, they arguably have the ground on which to roast the Spurs striker.

Yet, you've got to imagine that Wilson and Antonio will be refraining from any shirtless celebrations as the season comes to a close, to avoid any embarrassing poetic justice!