Fans have blasted Richarlison after the Brazilian failed to convert a golden opportunity for the national side against Guinea.

The Tottenham forward endured a domestic season to forget, after scoring just once in the Premier League for the north London side.

Before Brazil's latest game, Richarlison had stressed that the number nine shirt was his own.

"The nine [shirt] is already mine, there's nothing to choose," he said. "I had a good World Cup, even though I didn't win the title, and I think that here in the national team everyone knows that I'm the goal man, there's nothing to choose, the nine is mine."

Yet, it seems the 26-year-old still lacks confidence after squandering a one-on-one chance in the 78th minute.

Richarlison wastes golden chance for Brazil

After being sent through on goal, the Brazilian only had the keeper to beat but somehow managed to make a right mess of the situation.

Instead of shooting, the Spurs star tried to take the ball around the goalkeeper but couldn't manage it.

Richarlison then laid the ball back to his teammate, who also failed to find the back of the net.

To be fair to Richarlison, his decision to pass the ball was pretty unselfish, but it's evident that he's a player battling with himself at the moment.

Check out the passage of play for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Richarlison misses huge chance for Brazil vs Guinea

Fans react to Richarlison's miss

As you can imagine, plenty of fans quickly commented on Richarlison's miss.

"Spurs ruined him," stressed one Reddit user.

"It's probably a mental thing now. His confidence must be low as hell," said another.

A third added: "It's like he just wanted to disappear and have nothing to do with the play."

Richarlison's miserable season

The Brazilian signed for Spurs from Everton for £50m + add-ons in the summer of 2022.

On paper, Richarlison was Brazil's first-choice striker and had plenty of Premier League experience, so many expected him to hit the ground running in north London.

But the forward failed to establish himself as first choice under Antonio Conte or interim manager Ryan Mason.

The 26-year-old managed just three goals in all competitions and was even publicly criticised by Conte for being selfish.

His sole Premier League goal of the season came against Liverpool, which ended in a 4-3 defeat for Spurs.

Richarlison's international form

That being said, Richarlison has been a consistent performer when he's played Brazil.

At least, most of the time anyway.

The forward was Brazil's top scorer at the Qatar World Cup and has 20 international goals in 43 appearances so far.

He also finished with five goals at the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021, though he did miss a penalty in the final vs Spain.