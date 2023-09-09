Highlights Brazil displayed their class as they easily defeated Bolivia 5-1 in their World Cup qualifying match, with goals from Rodrygo (2) Raphinha and Neymar (2)

Despite the team's strong performance, Richarlison struggled to find the back of the net and was given a low match rating of 6.1/10, which was the worst among Brazil players.

Richarlison's disappointing performance led to him being replaced and seen in tears on the bench, but coach Fernando Diniz expressed support for him and vowed to help him improve.

Brazil showed their class as they dismantled Bolivia in their opening World Cup qualifying match on Friday evening. Fernando Diniz fielded a strong starting XI for the match at Estadio estatal Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença, with Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo and Richarlison forming a strong attacking quartet.

And Bolivia were swept aside as Brazil cruised to a 5-1 victory. Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 24th minute as he tapped the ball home from close range. Raphinha doubled the five time World Cup champions lead two minutes after the break, before Rodrygo got his second and made it 3-0 six minutes later.

Neymar, making his first competitive start for seven months after suffering a serious ankle injury in February, made amends for an early penalty miss when he bagged Brazil's fourth just after the hour-mark. Victor Abrego pulled one back for the away side with 12 minutes remaining, only for Neymar to round out the scoring in stoppage-time.

Richarlison misses sitter in Brazil vs Bolivia

Richarlison has struggled mightily in 2023. The Tottenham striker had scored just two goals for club and county this year going into the game against Bolivia. Unfortunately for him, his struggles in front of goal continued on Friday evening.

While Rodrygo (2), Raphinha and Neymar (2) all got on the scoresheet, Richalison, despite his best efforts, did not. Their match ratings from the game show just how much he struggled. Per SofaScore, Neymar was given a rating of 9.8/10, despite his missed penalty, while Rodrygo and Raphinha were given ratings of 9.2/10 and 9.0/10 respectively. Richarlison, though, was given a 6.1/10 match rating, the worst by far among Brazil players.

Richarlison had numerous chances to find the back of the net, but his biggest opportunity to get on the scoresheet came six minutes into the second half. The 26-year-old brilliantly worked some space for himself inside the box with some clever feet. However, he got his finish all wrong as he ballooned the ball well over the bar from just outside the six-yard box.

Richarlison breaks down in tears in Brazil vs Bolivia

Diniz decided to replace Richarlison shortly after as he made way for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha. After an underwhelming performance where he failed to find the back of the net yet again, a devastated Richarlison could be seen in tears on the bench.

Fernando Diniz sends message of support to Richarlison

Diniz vowed to help Richalison after his tears on the bench. He said after the match, per Terra: "I like being in the right place to help. Richarlison won the affection of his teammates and the crowd, who welcomed him on the way out, applauding him. He awakens that feeling of affection in everyone. And he isa great player. I will do everything for Richarlison. Keep calm, because the goals will soon go in."

Time will tell whether Richarlison starts in Brazil's next match, which comes against Peru on Tuesday evening. Gabriel Jesus and Cunha are among the players that could be handed a starting berth should Richarlison be dropped.