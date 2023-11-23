Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are evaluating Richarlison's value in the current market, considering whether he is still worth the £60m they paid for him in 2022.

While Spurs are not giving up on Richarlison, they could consider an offer from the Saudi Pro League if it recouped their investment.

Tanguy Ndombele's future at Tottenham looks bleak, along with two other players.

At a time when the deal which took Richarlison away from Everton is making headline news, Tottenham Hotspur are having to evaluate the player’s true value in the current market.

As part of the fall-out from Everton’s ten-point Premier League deduction for overspending it has been claimed that Tottenham’s refusal to pay £80million for the Brazil international caused them to break financial rules.

Spurs are less than impressed with that claim and now - on the back of his first 18 months at the club - are having to weigh up whether Richarlison is even still worth the £60m they paid for him back in 2022.

Tottenham are not giving up on Richarlison despite a disappointing return of five goals since he completed his switch from Goodison Park. Such is the manner of Ange Postecoglou, he is looking towards the positive elements of Richarlison’s play to find ways he can help the Brazilian finally make a success of the move.

Yet there is truth to speculation that an offer for the forward to move into the Saudi Pro League - and that could be the best chance Spurs ever have to recoup their outlay on the misfiring South American, whose contract runs until 2027.

Related Postecoglou 'genuinely likes' Richarlison amid Tottenham exit rumours Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been linked with a departure ahead of January.

The only way Tottenham would sell Richarlison in the next window is if they get close to that £60million figure. But for all the money poured into Saudi football over the past year, they have largely managed to avoid mega-transfer fees - so they would look to negotiate.

The £60m price-point would make Richarlison the second most expensive arrival in the SPL behind Neymar, and while it is not beyond reason they might do that, it is expected a fee closer to £50m is more likely - dropping him in at a similar level to Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic when they arrived.

Al-Ittihad looked into the signing of Richarlison previously but the other three PIF-owned clubs - Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal - could yet emerge as other potential landing spots for Richarlison.

There are currently 28 Brazilians playing in the Saudi Pro League - more than any other nation outside of the home country.

Richarlison is currently recovering from surgery on his groin and while it must be emphasised that Spurs have not given up on him, sources are certain that his future is up in the air and that any serious bid would have to be considered.

Tottenham trio may also have no future

Even if Spurs can not get their money back on Richarlison, there is still room for him in the squad - and that is not the case with their record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

He is one of a number of Spurs players out on loan at the moment and his switch at Galatasaray does not seem to be going well enough for it to turn into something more permanent.

Related Tanguy Ndombele 'unlikely to ever play for Tottenham again' Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to make an impact in north London.

It has been reported that he fell out with Galatasaray bosses over weight issues and ordering a burger at their team hotel. We revealed earlier in the season that he had not made a good early impression on Postecoglou and sources at Tottenham continue to suggest it is unlikely he will be able to play his way back into the plans - giving them a real headache as his contract expires in 2025 with his value continuing to decrease.

Japhet Tanganga - currently on loan at Augsburg for the season - is understood to be another player with an uphill battle to have any serious future back in North London.

Spurs are expected to be active in the January window and that suggests that even players doing well on loan spells may not have any way back - including Joe Rodon.

He has taken brilliantly to life at Leeds United but that is not likely to lead to a turnaround in his Spurs career.

The defender signed for Leeds on a season-long loan deal and his impressive performances are likely to lead to a permanent switch to Elland Road rather than a lifeline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou has not given much consideration to Rodon since coming into the club and that is not expected to change, even in the midst of a bit of a crisis at the heart of his own defence right now.

Tottenham are expected to recruit in January, with a centre-back top of the priority list, and Rodon is expected to be allowed to complete a long-term switch to Leeds.

Related Tottenham could seal three signings in January with Iling-Junior checks made Spurs and Ange Postecoglou could be set for a busy transfer window

Bryan Gil could be set for rare Tottenham opportunity

One Spurs player who could yet play his way into the first team set-up is Bryan Gil.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has been held back by injury this season but insiders at the club believe he could see fresh opportunity over the next six weeks.

Gil has had brief Premier League outings against Crystal Palace and Wolves in the past month but there is a belief that Spurs are looking towards using him more as the fixtures pile up in the coming weeks.

They play eight games between now and the end of the year and it could prove to be a prime time for Gil to finally announce himself as a player that can become important to the club’s future.