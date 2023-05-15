Tottenham Hotspur could replace Harry Kane with Richarlison as their main striker, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane could be on his way out at Spurs, and they could save themselves a lot of money by utilising Richarlison in a central role.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Harry Kane and Richarlison

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Hotspur Way, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook telling GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have made him their priority transfer target ahead of the summer window.

The Telegraph have recently reported that Spurs will demand £100m to sell Kane to an English club, with it now looking increasingly likely that he will refuse to sign a new contract.

With a lack of backup options for Kane up front, Spurs may have to sign a striker in the summer, but Brazilian forward Richarlison has featured in a more central role at times in his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Richarlison, who signed from Everton for a fee of £60m, has played more games in a centre-forward role than on the left-hand side, where he's been utilised for the most part in a Spurs shirt.

What has Brown said about Richarlison?

Brown has suggested that Richarlison is more than capable of being the first-choice striker at Tottenham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Certainly, if Harry Kane was to leave. that leaves a massive void and you'd expect them to sign a striker to replace him. But, I do think that Richarlison is perfectly capable of playing at centre-forward.

"He's played centre forward for Brazil extremely well and was their first choice number nine for quite a long time. So yes, I think I personally would like to see Spurs do that more often.

"Obviously, with Kane there, it's hard to do it, but I think if Kane was to leave, that would be an opportunity for Richarlison that I think he'd probably take with both hands."

Is Richarlison capable of replacing Kane?

If Spurs are looking for a player who is going to replicate the goalscoring ability of Kane, then they're going to struggle with whoever they target.

As per Transfermarkt, Kane has scored 277 goals in 433 appearances for the north London club.

Richarlison, however, has scored just once in the Premier League this season, as per FBref.

The former Everton forward isn't on the same level as Kane in terms of being a prolifice striker, but he hasn't had the chance to impress regularly in a central role at Spurs.