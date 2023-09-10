Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has a predicament in attack after losing Harry Kane, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on who could be leading the line in the long-term.

The north London club are in impressive form this campaign, so it's certainly a healthy predicament to have.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Richarlison

Richarlison, who is earning £175k-a-week at Hotspur Way, signed for Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Everton for a fee of £60m last summer, as per Sky Sports. The Brazil international has endured a difficult start to life at Spurs, struggling to regularly find the back of the net. The sale of Kane could have sparked his career back into life this term, but Richarlison is still finding trouble in front of goal.

Postecoglou opted to bring in Son Heung-min in their last game against Burnley in a central role, where the former Bayer Leverkusen man scored three times in an impressive victory. It must have been tough for Richarlison watching on from the bench, with Son achieving what he's failed to do this campaign.

What has Brown said about Tottenham, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison?

Brown has suggested that despite Son bagging a hat-trick last time out, he doesn't expect the South Korean forward to be leading the line all season. The journalist adds that he believes Postecoglou will opt to return Richarlison to the starting XI in the near future, giving him the opportunity to show why they bought him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I would like to think that seeing Son score a hat-trick in his position would light a fire under him and give him that kind of kick that maybe he needs. I think he needs to show he can respond to that kind of competition, because I don't think, and it may be a surprise to some people, but I don't think that Son is going to stick at number nine for the season, just because he scored a hat-trick in that game. I do think Richarlison is going to come back into this team at some point, either sooner or later. And that the manager will give him a chance to show that he can score goals from that position and be the player that they thought they were signing when they got him."

Tottenham Hotspur Richarlison Son Heung-min Appearances 40 377 Goals 4 148 Assists 4 80 Yellow cards 4 15 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Should Richarlison be starting through the middle?

There's no doubt Richarlison has more experience playing through the middle of attack, as it's a position he was utilised so well in during his time at Everton. Son has spent most of his career on the left-hand side, and has been extremely effective throughout his time at Spurs. Although Richarlison might not be bringing a lot of goals and assists this season, the Brazilian offers a lot through his work rate and pressing in attack.

With the former Watford forward in attack, Spurs have been picking up results, with goals coming from elsewhere. Finding a method where both players can flourish and fit in the team would hugely benefit Postecoglou.