Richarlison did not have the best of luck in front of goal during the 2022/23 season.

Big things were expected of the Brazilian when he signed for Tottenham in a £60m move from Everton last summer.

However, he was only able to score one Premier League goal in his debut campaign for the north London outfit.

Richarlison mocked by Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson

West Ham star Michail Antonio and Newcastle United man Callum Wilson poked fun at Richarlison at the beginning of May.

Richarlison earned himself a yellow card on four occasions this season for taking his shirt off celebrating a goal.

Three of those goals were later ruled out by VAR.

Richarlison finally broke his duck in April when he scored for Tottenham against Liverpool.

Antonio and Wilson couldn't contain their laughter when discussing his over-the-top celebrations on The Footballer's Football Podcast.

"He's scored four times this season," Antonio began. "Three of the times he's been offside [and] he's taken his top off four times this season."

"He's got four yellows – he's almost on a suspension!" Wilson added.

Richarlison hits back at Antonio and Wilson

Over a month has passed and now Richarlison has hit back at the two Premier League strikers.

Taking to TikTok, the Spurs man said: "How many goals do both have in the World Cup?"

Richarlison notched three goals for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, including what was later given as the 'Goal of the Tournament' against Serbia.

Wilson was named in England's squad for the tournament in Qatar but failed to hit the back of the net in limited game-time.

Antonio has never played at a World Cup.

Antonio did go on to praise Richarlison.

He continued: "I need to know. Even his goal the other day [against Liverpool] was so close to being offside. This man, I swear to you, I rate him. Because he doesn't care. He doesn't care at all.

"Those moments there I understand taking your shirt off.

"I fully get it like. Those moments there you have to take it off, you've got to run around."