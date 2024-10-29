Tottenham and Brazilian forward Richarlison has given a strong response to international teammate Vinicius Junior not winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The former Everton man was on an Instagram live stream during the awards show and could not hide his true feelings after it was announced that Rodri had been declared the winner.

Rumours of the result began circulating earlier in the day, and it was revealed that Vinicius, as well as other members of the Real Madrid entourage, would be boycotting the event as a result of the 24-year-old's snub. Richarlison's instant reaction on social media made it clear which side of the fence he stood on.

Richarlison Reacts to Rodri Ballon d'Or win

The forward called the decision a disgrace while on a live stream

Prior to the announcement of Vinicius' runner-up spot, Richarlison had already suggested that there would be a negative response if his compatriot didn't win the award. It turns out the 27-year-old was manifesting his own feelings, as his immediate reaction on his own livestream was that the decision was 'bull****'.

Later, the Tottenham man would take to social media to release a statement in support of his international teammate, saying:

"All of us who live soccer look forward to the individual awards with great anxiety each season. Today, all Brazilians who love football woke up expecting to see another player from our country win a award of the best in the world after so long. "Unfortunately, by criteria no one can understand, the prize did not come. And don't get me wrong, Rodri is not a bad player who deserves to be among the best. But Vini not getting that Ballon d'Or was embarrassing, and the only person who lost today was football.

"I remember Vini saying his dream was to see all Brazil cheering for him. And that day was today! You are giant and the best in the world, kido! And no trophy will change that. Move forward and never be quiet! We're all together!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Vinicius Junior managed 35 goal contributions in 39 games for Real Madrid during the 2023/24 season.

Other teammates have also issued public statements in support of Vinicius, including Real Madrid stars Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/10/2024