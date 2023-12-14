Highlights Richarlison's future at Tottenham is uncertain as he has struggled to make an impact since Harry Kane's departure.

The Brazilian forward has one last chance to establish himself as Tottenham's main striker or face a potential exit, with interest from the Saudi Pro League circling.

Tottenham are considering the future of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso amid interest from Barcelona, but a January move is unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has struggled to cement himself in Ange Postecoglou's plans since the latter's arrival, and transfer insider Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, why he is at risk of this season being his last in a Spurs shirt.

Formerly of Everton, the Brazilian's move to north London for a lofty fee in the region of £60 million was met with much optimism given how well he performed on Merseyside as their first choice frontman.

Much of the Tottenham faithful will feel let down by his lack of output, however, since donning the fabled white of their club. So much so that they could act on the Saudi Pro League interest in the impending transfer market, which would put an end to Richarlison's stint at the capital club.

Richarlison on his last legs at Tottenham

The centre forward role at Tottenham was up for grabs upon Harry Kane's £100m move to perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, though it is club captain Heung-min Son - a winger by trade - that has been deployed there in the embryonic stages of the 2023/24 season.

Richarlison has managed to tot up three goals and assists apiece in his 13-game Premier League campaign, despite often being deployed on the left-hand side of Postecoglou's front line. However, with Son and summer signing Brennan Johnson able to be deployed as Tottenham's solitary striker, Richarlison's opportunities to stake his claim in that role may come few and far between.

Richarlison's Premier League Statistics - Season by Season Season Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 17/18 Watford 38 5 5 4 0 18/19 Everton 35 13 2 5 1 19/20 Everton 36 13 3 8 0 20/21 Everton 34 7 3 4 1 21/22 Everton 30 10 5 8 0 22/23 Tottenham Hotspur 27 1 4 3 0 23/24 (as of 13/12/23) Tottenham Hotspur 13 3 3 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

His time spent at Spurs could be coming to an end, however, with the winter market looming around the corner. The £90,000-a-week earner is tied down to a deal with his current employers until the summer of 2027 but could cut his contract short this January as he remains a transfer target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to 90min.

That said, the report suggests that Postecoglou, formerly at the helm of Celtic, is not in a rush to write the 26-year-old off given the Greek-Australian chief is just six months into his stewardship. Having spent a lofty sum on his services in the first place, the Premier League side are unlikely to sanction a sale unless they can recoup the best part of his initial transfer fee.

Dean Jones on Richarlison

Jones suggested that Richarlison, who has racked up 14 goal contributions (7G, 7A) in his 49-game Spurs career, has one last opportunity to become their main man up top. Claiming that he has become somewhat a 'joke figure' in the England top tier, the transfer insider suggested that Saudi Arabia could be his eventual destination with interest in his signature rising.

Given the numerous chances he has been afforded to become Tottenham's main centre forward following Kane's high-profile exit, Jones believes that this could be his 'last season at Tottenham'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“You think about a year ago at the World Cup, Richarlison was Brazil's number nine, and he scored the goal of the tournament. He was in an unbelievable spot to come back to Tottenham, to really start to make that transfer pay off, and then Harry Kane leaves in the summer and he had this opportunity to genuinely become the talisman of the team. “Instead of that, he became a joke figure really, and he's been touted around the world, and it looks like the only place he can end up is Saudi Arabia. Now that might be good for his bank account, but it's not good for his playing project and his career path. “So this is a new opportunity for him to establish himself at Tottenham, and it might be the last chance for him to establish himself because if he doesn't grab this opportunity now, it’s never going to come and you start to wonder if this will be his last season at Tottenham.”

Barcelona eye £55m Tottenham ace

As reported by 90min, Tottenham are weighing up the future of Giovani Lo Celso amid interest from Barcelona in his signature. The Argentine signed for the north London-based outfit for £55 million back in August 2019 when Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge.

Currently in his fifth season at the club, the 27-year-old midfielder has infrequently made an impact following his move from Spanish side Real Betis. José Mourinho and Nuno Espiritio Santo both utilised him regularly, though during Antonio Conte's spell in the dugout, he was shunted to the bench more often than not.

In 2023/24, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace has benefited from Postecoglou's injury woes surrounding James Maddison and scored in consecutive outings against two top four occupants in Aston Villa and Manchester City, while deploying the role behind the striker. Luckily for Spurs supporters, however, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there's 'no chance' of Lo Celso leaving the north Londoners in January.