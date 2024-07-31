Highlights Richarlison is not putting pressure on Tottenham Hotspur to sanction his exit after being pinpointed as a Saudi Pro League target.

Al-Ahli have been showing interest in the Brazil international ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Tottenham would only consider offloading Richarlison if they recoup the amount they spent to sign him from Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is not pushing to leave the north Londoners despite ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, who are also understood to be targeting his compatriot Gabriel Jesus, of Arsenal, for a summer move.

Both strikers are on the shortlist of potential replacements for ex-Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin, who joined Jose Mourinho’s project at Fenerbahce earlier this window.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Richarlison enjoyed a solid campaign for Spurs despite injury problems, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists in 28 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season.

Bridge suggests that if Tottenham were to sell the 27-year-old, they would expect to recoup a similar fee to what chairman Daniel Levy paid Everton for the South American back in 2022, amounting to £60m.

Richarlison still has three years left on his current deal - which allows him to pocket £90,000-per-week - and could play a crucial part in Postecoglou’s tactics again, with Tottenham yet to sign an out-and-out attacker this summer.

Richarlison Poised to Stay at Spurs

Postecoglou happy with Brazil international

Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested Tottenham would only consider a significant bid for Richarlison, who went on an impressive scoring run during the Christmas period last season, as he is not agitating to head through the exit door ahead of the August 30 deadline:

“There is interest from Saudi Arabia, but I don't think he is pushing for a move. I think he did okay under Postecoglou last season. “Injuries played a part in it being stop-start, but he went on a fantastic run over the Christmas period. “I think it would have to take a decent bid for Spurs to consider selling Richarlison because it's a long season ahead in the Europa League and Postecoglou has been happy with him. But that might be one to wait and see if a club comes in for him. “The only interest has been from Saudi Arabia at the moment. I don't think Tottenham would want to sell him for less than what they bought him for from Everton.”

In his best spell so far in a Spurs shirt, Richarlison scored nine goals in eight Premier League appearances, winning the division’s Player of the Month accolade in January.

The 27-year-old looked unstoppable before he sustained a knee injury in March, with him only making one top flight start for Tottenham after February 17.

In May, Richarlison came out to deny reports speculating that he would move to the Middle East, branding the rumours ‘fake news’ on his Instagram story.

Since joining from Everton in 2022, the Brazil international has made 66 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0

