Highlights Richarlison is starting to attract the interest of clubs in Saudi Arabia, who are likely to be able to offer significant financial packages to persuade him to make the move.

Considering how much the north London club invested in Richarlison, they could be forced to remain patient with him.

Ange Postecoglou is already drawing up plans to bring in a new winger when the January transfer window opens for business.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia ahead of the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Brazilian could be sticking around.

Although things haven't gone as smoothly as Richarlison would have hoped since making the move to north London, the former Everton man's versatility means he remains a useful option for Ange Postecoglou. The £175k-a-week earner signed for Spurs from the Toffees last summer for a fee of £60m, but he's hardly set the world alight since his arrival.

Richarlison's ability to play through the middle and out wide means Postecoglou gave him a chance to impress this term after the capital club failed to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane during the summer transfer window. He's now being linked with a departure ahead of January, so it will be interesting to see whether Spurs look to cash in.

Richarlison is a wanted man

According to The Telegraph, Richarlison is a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia as we edge closer to the winter transfer window. The report claims that the likes of Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah were priorities originally, but it's looking unlikely that they will be allowed to leave their respective clubs in the middle of the season.

Although Richarlison isn't the first name on the team sheet for Postecoglou, the Australian manager has given him seven starts in the Premier League so far this campaign. The 26-year-old has only found the back of the net on one occasion, but Richarlison has laid on three goals for his teammates. There's no doubt Spurs will be hoping for more from the Brazil international, but they invested a hefty amount of money to acquire his services, so they may need to stay patient and hope he starts to produce regularly.

It was recently confirmed that Richarlison would undergo surgery to deal with a long-standing injury problem, which could be part of the reason why we're yet to see the best of the former Watford man in a Spurs shirt. Richarlison has shown in the past that he's capable of being a goalscoring and creative threat in multiple positions, so offloading him might not be a smart move from the north London club.

Richarlison - Career Stats Centre-Forward Left-Winger Right-Winger Appearances 117 105 46 Goals 31 34 10 Assists 10 20 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Brown has suggested that Postecoglou has been happy with Richarlison since he was appointed as manager earlier in the year and his form has started to improve before his recent injury. The journalist adds that Richarlison isn't the type of player to move for the money, despite the riches on offer from Saudi Arabia, and he still has a point to prove with Spurs in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't think Spurs want to sell Richarlison and Ange Postecoglou has been quite happy with him since he came in. I don't think that's just manager talk to try and boost a player's confidence. I do think he genuinely does like Richarlison as a player. His form improved in the last few weeks, and I'm still convinced he's going to be an important part of the team this season. I'm not even terribly sure whether Richarlison would want to go to Saudi at this stage of his career. I think he's got a point to prove in the Premier League and he wants to win things with Spurs and I'm not sure he would go for the money. I think he's the kind of player that wants to be a success in the Premier League with a big team and I think Spurs is the right place for him and that he's probably staying."

Ange Postecoglou is drawing up plans for January

Journalist Dean Jones recently wrote a column for GIVEMESPORT discussing Spurs' January transfer window plans. The respected reporter has now claimed that Tottenham are doing their due diligence on Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of a potential move in the winter. The England youth international is struggling for minutes in Serie A and Spurs are now deciding whether to pursue him as we edge closer to the end of the year.

Jones has suggested that Spurs are likely to make a maximum of three signings in the January window and Spurs are now heading in a direction where they make data-driven signings.