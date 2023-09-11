Highlights Despite his struggles, Tottenham Hotspur does not appear to be overly concerned about Richarlison's current form and body language.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is going through a difficult time at the moment, and journalist Paul Brown has shared how he believes the club currently feel about the Brazilian, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Watford attacker is struggling in front of goal for both club and country.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Richarlison

Richarlison signed for Spurs for a fee of £60m from Everton in the summer transfer window of last season, as per Sky Sports. It's been a tricky year or so for Richarlison, who scored just one Premier League goal in 27 appearances for the north London club in his first campaign, according to FBref.

This term, with Harry Kane departing to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, Ange Postecoglou gave Richarlison the opportunity to lead the line for Spurs. However, after a poor start to the campaign, the Australian boss opted to utilise Son Heung-min in a central role ahead of Richarlison, with the South Korea international then scoring a hat-trick at Burnley.

Richarlison is currently on international duty with Brazil, but the 26-year-old's troubles are continuing. The former Everton man was pictured in tears after he missed a chance for his country and was eventually substituted.

Richarlison can't catch a break at the moment, but he's never been a consistent goalscorer in his career. It might have been a bit of a surprise to see Postecoglou trust Richarlison as his starting number nine after losing Kane, when you consider the difference in goalscoring ability between the two players.

Richarlison - Career Stats Watford Everton Tottenham Appearances 41 152 40 Goals 5 53 4 Assists 5 14 4 Yellow Cards 4 27 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Richarlison is still a great player, but his body language is a concern - Paul Brown

Richarlison's best qualities are his work rate and commitment to the badge - two things we saw in abundance during his time at Everton. However, over the last few weeks, Richarlison just hasn't looked like the player Spurs signed from the Merseyside club.

Brown has suggested that Richarlison's body language is a bit of a concern at the moment. The journalist adds that it looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he doesn't believe Spurs are too concerned about the Brazilian. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't think Spurs are worried about Richarlison. Personally, from watching him play this season, I was a bit concerned about his body language. His head seemed to go down in the Bournemouth game that I was at. He looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders at the moment. I don't think the emotions he showed on international duty look great. We don't really know why he was upset in that way. It's never nice to see a player reacting like that. But it shows that Richarlison cares, I still think there's a great player there. And if Spurs persist with him and stay patient, I think he will find the net before long and I think the goals will come for him. He's obviously just not in a very good place at the moment and needs to rebuild some of his confidence, but I think he will do that given time."

The lack of a centre-forward signing showed that Postecoglou has faith in Richarlison, but there's no doubt he's been a failed signing so far. £60m is a hefty price tag, and Spurs are yet to see the version of Richarlison that tempted the north London club to prise him away from Everton.

What happens next with Richarlison and Tottenham?

Considering the fee Spurs paid for him, Daniel Levy and his team will hugely benefit from trying to get the best out of Richarlison, as it won't be easy to recoup the money they forked out due to his poor form. As per The Telegraph, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad showed late interest in Richarlison before the transfer window closed, after missing out on Mohamed Salah.

It was no surprise that a deal failed to materialise as Spurs would have been unable to replace him. However, if an offer arrived on the table in January or next summer, it wouldn't be a total shock to see Spurs cash in. It's not worked out so far, but the best solution for all involved would be for Postecoglou to try and reignite his career.