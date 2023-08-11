Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison could be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed their plans in attack going forward, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Losing their talisman could be disastrous for the capital club, but the funds could give them a chance to reinforce their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

With just a year remaining on his contract at Hotspur Way, Daniel Levy had a decision to make on Kane.

The north London club can either try and convince him to sign a new deal and risk him leaving on a free transfer, or offload him this summer to ensure they receive a fee for him.

The Kane saga recently took a massive turn, with David Ornstein reporting that Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Spurs to sign the striker, and the move is now in the hands of the 30-year-old.

The fee is said to be in the region of £86m, which could allow Spurs to replace him with a top attacker.

As it stands, it's unclear whether Kane has made a decision on where he wants to play his football this season, but Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claiming that he is currently leaning towards staying at Spurs.

An in-house option for Tottenham is Brazilian forward Richarlison, and Daily Express journalist Taylor has outlined their plans to replace Kane this summer.

What has Taylor said about Tottenham and Harry Kane?

Taylor has suggested that Richarlison could be the man to play in the centre-forward role if Kane was to depart.

However, the journalist adds that he expects Spurs to go all out and spend the money they receive on a new striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Richarlison would be a good option as a centre-forward, but it does look like if Kane goes, they're going to spend money immediately on the attack.

"So, we're approaching sort of crunch time really at Tottenham.

"I still don't know how this hasn't been resolved really and because Kane is so relaxed about it, and he hasn't got involved, it seems as though it's going to rumble right on until the latter stages of the window."

Who could Tottenham sign in attack?

Although signing an out-and-out striker is a major possibility for the north London club, bringing in another option to play out wide could see the likes of Richarlison playing more centrally.

Journalist Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have been tracking Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who caught the eye of the scouting department two seasons ago.

Journalist Paul Brown has also revealed to GMS that a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is one to keep an eye on.

The England international would be more of a direct replacement for Kane, but Toney is currently banned from playing.

It's always going to be a difficult task replacing a player as influential as Kane, but the fee received from Bayern certainly gives them a chance of finding a world-class forward.