Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has a 'series of ongoing issues', injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult start to his Tottenham career.

Richarlison made the move to Hotspur Way for a fee of £60m from fellow Premier League side Everton.

Since then, the Brazilian has found it difficult to play a consistent role in Antonio Conte's side, partly due to injuries.

As per Transfermarkt, Richarlison has now missed 11 games in a Spurs shirt and recently lasted just a few minutes in a draw away to Southampton.

The Brazilian national team later announced that Richarlison would miss their friendly away to Morocco at the weekend.

It's a real shame for Richarlison as he usually comes alive on the international stage and showcases his true ability. The period with Brazil could have given him the confidence he needs to kick on in the Premier League with Spurs.

In 42 appearances for his country, Richarlison has provided 28 goals and assists - a record Spurs fans could only dream of seeing him produce after his tricky start since his move from Merseyside.

What has Dinnery said about Richarlison?

Dinnery has suggested that there are some 'ongoing issues' with Richarlison and it's starting to become a bit of a worry for Spurs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a muscle injury. The big worry here is Richarlison is coming off the back of a recent hamstring problem that he picked up in Qatar. It's a series of ongoing issues that continue to hamper the Brazilian just when he seems to be getting a foot in that first team.

"He is a player that tends to recover fairly quickly and he will go out there and put his body on the line. An MRI scan will be used to determine the extent of that problem."

How has Richarlison performed this season?

As previously mentioned, it's been been a easy start in Spurs colours for Richarlison.

The former Everton attacker is yet to open his Premier League account for the club despite playing 19 games.

The Brazilian has provided three assists in England's top flight, but it's certainly not the return Daniel Levy would have hoped for at this stage of the season, considering the money they paid for him.

Richarlison ranks 15th in the Tottenham squad for his average WhoScored rating this campaign, so overall it's been a poor season for the forward.