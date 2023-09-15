Highlights Richarlison is currently going through a problematic stage at Tottenham Hotspur, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in the starting lineup.

Despite his struggles, there is still hope that Richarlison can turn things around and recapture his form from his time at Everton.

The presence of Heung-min Son as a reliable option in the central forward role may mean that Richarlison will have to settle for a place on the bench for now.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is going through a tricky period, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed what's going wrong, while giving his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on whether he will come back into the side.

The Brazilian hasn't hit the ground running after joining from Everton last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Richarlison

Richarlison, who is earning £175k-a-week, signed for Spurs from Everton last year for a fee of around £60m, as per Sky Sports. The former Watford man went on international duty with his country over the last couple of weeks, and Spurs fans would have hoped that it was a good chance for him to boost his confidence. However, Richarlison was pictured in tears after being substituted - the 26-year-old once again failed to find the back of the net.

The Brazil international spoke to the media following his second game with his country in the two-week period, opening up about his struggles...

"I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the pitch. Now things are fine at home. People who only had an eye on my money are no longer close to me. Now things will start to flow. I'm sure I'll get on a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again. That sad moment (in which he cried at being substituted for Brazil against Bolivia) wasn't even because I played poorly, in my opinion. I didn't put in a bad display in Belém. It was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the pitch, which got out of control not as far as I'm concerned, but involving people who were close to me. I'm going to go back to England, seek psychological help from a psychologist to work on my mind."

Hopefully, Richarlison can receive all the help he needs and go on to have a good season with Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian manager took Richarlison out of the firing line recently, bringing in Heung-min Son in a central role, who went on to score a hat-trick against Burnley.

Unfortunately, Richarlison will go down as one of Spurs' biggest flops in recent years after a disappointing start to life at Hotspur Way, but it's still early days and he has plenty of time to turn it around.

He's hitting a really problematic stage - Dean Jones

Now that Son has come into a centre-forward role and performed exceptionally, it's not looking good for Richarlison. It's clear that something isn't right with the Brazilian, and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has been concerned about his body language.

Jones has suggested that Richarlison has hit a really problematic stage at the moment, and it will be interesting to see whether he comes back into the side. However, the journalist adds that he expects the 26-year-old to be on the bench for now, which will be tough to take. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it was a positive weekend for Brazil on the whole yet Richarlison still comes out of it looking bad. You know, something's got to change for that guy. No matter what's happening around him, he still doesn't seem to be reaping any of the rewards whether it's for his team or his country. So yeah, I feel like he's hitting a really problematic stage right now. It'll be interesting to see whether he's back in the Tottenham team or whether they decide to persist with Son as the central forward. I imagine they will persist with Son to be honest and Richarlison might well be on the bench when he comes back into that Tottenham set up. So that's going to be tough for him to take."

Can Richarlison turn things around at Tottenham?

Realistically, Spurs have to try and get the best out of Richarlison, as they will struggle to recoup the £60m they paid for him, considering his poor performances. There's a reason they paid that figure for him, however, so Postecoglou has to find a way to reignite the form he produced for Everton.

Richarlison - Career Stats Watford Everton Tottenham Appearances 41 152 40 Goals 5 53 4 Assists 5 14 4 Yellow Cards 4 27 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Whether the former Celtic boss will be able to do so remains to be seen, and there's a good chance he sees Son as a more reliable option at the moment. Without European football, there are fewer games to play, meaning there's a smaller chance of rotation, so it could be another difficult year for Richarlison.