Tottenham Hotspur selling Harry Kane this summer could benefit one of their current players, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international could be on his way out the door at Hotspur Way, and it could be time for Spurs to reset.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

With just one year left on his contract, Daniel Levy is in a sticky situation with his talisman, Kane.

If Spurs opt to not sell him this summer, the 29-year-old could leave the club on a free transfer next year.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs over the last few months, with multiple clubs showing an interest.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are both keen on signing the English forward.

Despite being one of the greatest goalscorers the Premier League has seen, scoring 213 goals in 320 appearances in England's top flight, as per Transfermarkt, Kane is yet to win a major trophy.

With the north London club failing to qualify for any European competition last term, Kane could be considering a move this summer in order to compete at the highest level, whilst also hunting to win a trophy.

Although Kane will, of course, be sorely missed at Hotspur Way, it could be time for another player to step up to the plate.

What has Brown said about Tottenham?

Brown has suggested that someone like Richarlison won't be too upset if Kane was to depart before the new season begins.

The Brazilian has barely featured since his move from Everton, and it could be his chance to impress if Kane leaves.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Particularly Richarlison for instance, he wasn't terribly happy that he wasn't used in the way he wanted to be used and didn't have much of a role under the previous manager.

"So, I think that there might be a few players who are thinking they are going to get minutes this season and they won't be too upset with that."

What's next for Spurs?

Although Richarlison may relish the opportunity to lead the line under Ange Postecoglou, the Australian manager may be considering finding a replacement for Kane.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a player on Spurs' shortlist, but the Nigerian striker isn't so keen on a move to the north London club.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is another option for Spurs this summer.

It certainly won't be easy for Spurs to replace Kane, but it could be time for the club to go in a different direction.

With their manager Postecoglou now at the helm, Levy and his team could rebuild the squad using the money they receive from Kane leaving.

It's understood that Spurs won't allow Kane to leave for less than £100m, which could present a hefty transfer kitty to play with.