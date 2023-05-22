Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison can give the club something that nobody else in the squad can, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian has struggled to make a huge impact at Hotspur Way, but there's no doubt he's got the talent.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Richarlison

Richarlison signed for Spurs for a fee of £60m from fellow Premier League side Everton, according to Sky Sports.

Since his move to north London, the Brazil international hasn't performed to the level we saw him producing on Merseyside.

Richarlison scored 53 goals and provided 14 assists for Everton in 152 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, but has hit the back of the net just three times for Spurs.

The former Watford forward has been forced to compete with the likes of Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, and Heung-min Son during his time at the club, so it was never going to be easy for him to perform at the same level as when he was at Everton.

During his difficult period at Spurs, Richarlison questioned former manager Antonio Conte before he was sacked.

He said: "I didn’t understand – I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why.

"They asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start if I passed it. And I was on the bench, there are things I can’t understand."

What has Brown said about Richarlison?

Brown has suggested that Richarlison offers something that nobody in the Spurs squad can.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I still think he's a very good player. If used in the right way, he'll give you things that nobody else in your squad can. But, I don't see him as a first-choice number nine at Spurs."

How has Richarlison performed this season?

With just one Premier League goal in 26 appearances, as per FBref, it's certainly not been Richarlison's best campaign of his career.

However, out of the 26 games played, only 12 have been from the start, so he hasn't been given a vast number of chances to impress in a Spurs shirt.

The Brazil international scored three goals in four starts for his country at the World Cup earlier in the season, according to Sofascore, so it's a not a lack of ability which is the reason for his output this term.

Overall, Spurs haven't got the best out of him so far, but he's not offered enough to warrant.