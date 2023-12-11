Highlights Richarlison has faced challenges this season but showed major promise in his recent performance against Newcastle United.

Despite initially being an unpopular signing, Richarlison has the potential to change opinions at Spurs and make a significant impact by the end of the season.

With the versatility and performances of players like Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison, Tottenham may prioritise reinforcing other areas of the team instead of signing a forward.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has endured a difficult spell this season, partly due to injuries, and journalist Paul Brown has now discussed why the Brazilian wasn't a popular signing and how he can change the opinions of the fanbase, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The former Everton man arrived with plenty of expectations when signing on the dotted line at Spurs, but he has struggled to find consistency since his arrival. When Harry Kane departed during the summer transfer window, Richarlison would have hoped to be given extra responsibility in attack, but injuries have halted his progress this season.

Many of the Spurs supporters might have been disappointed to see their club invest such a hefty fee to bring Richarlison to the club, but there's no doubt he has the talent to prove people wrong. He might not be the answer in terms of replacing Kane, but he has the ability to play a key role under Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison is in a better place "physically and mentally"

Richarlison has gone through a tricky spell with Spurs on and off the pitch, admitting back in September that he was planning to seek psychological help to strengthen his mind. The Brazilian was struggling for both club and country and was even reduced to tears after being substituted for Brazil against Bolivia earlier in the season.

Richarlison's season-by-season statistics at Everton Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 38 14 2 5 1 2019/20 41 15 4 9 0 2020/21 40 13 3 5 1 2021/22 33 11 5 8 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

We haven't seen Richarlison produce the same numbers we saw when he was plying his trade with Everton, but his recent performance against Newcastle United showed that he can play a role for Postecoglou this term. The former Watford man was given a rare start, scoring twice as the north London club defeated the Magpies.

After the game, Postecoglou confirmed that Richarlison was in a better place both physically and mentally in what was his first start since undergoing surgery on a pelvic injury. Richarlison had been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he's more likely to remain at the club than depart. According to The Telegraph, Richarlison has emerged as a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Richarlison wasn't a popular signing when he first arrived in north London, but he believes that he has the ability to change opinions at Spurs. The journalist adds that by the end of the season, he expects Richarlison to have done a really important job for Postecoglou. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I am very pleased for Richarlison. I think he's a really good player. I think he gives Spurs something different and I'd like to see him succeed there. He hasn't been a popular signing among Spurs fans. It was funny to see them respond to Richarlison's name coming up in relation to Everton's points deduction because Everton claimed that they valued him at £80m and that Spurs got a bargain and took advantage of their financial situation to sign him well below his price. I noticed a lot of Spurs fans kind of ridiculing that saying they would never pay anywhere near £80m for him and they don't even think he's worth £60m. But I have full confidence in Richarlison and he is going to change many opinions at Spurs. I think by the end of the season, he'll have done a really important job for them."

Ange Postecoglou could avoid signing a forward

Losing Kane was seen as a disaster for Spurs at the time, but there is no doubt they've managed to cope reasonably well without him. Although a top-level number nine would improve their squad, they might have other pressing issues which they may look to address.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Heung-min Son have performed well rotating around the forward positions for Spurs this campaign. Son and Richarlison have predominantly played through the middle while also featuring out wide, so they could easily have enough to push for the Champions League places. The likes of Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon are also options in attack, so reinforcing other areas of the pitch could be a priority.