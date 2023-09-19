Highlights Richarlison's recent struggles at Tottenham Hotspur may have been due to off-pitch issues, but he has spoken about getting things back on track.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been going through a difficult few weeks, but journalist Paul Brown hopes he's now turned a corner, and has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about what we could see from the Brazilian over the next months.

The former Watford attacker made a much-needed impact against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Richarlison, who is earning £175k-a-week at Hotspur Way, joined the north London club last summer from Everton for a fee of £60m. There's no hiding from the fact that Richarlison hasn't been at his best since making the move to Spurs, and he's now spoken publicly about the struggles he's endured on and off the pitch after he was pictured in tears on the bench for his country...

"I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the pitch. Now things are fine at home. People who only had an eye on my money are no longer close to me. Now things will start to flow. I'm sure I'll get on a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again. That sad moment (in which he cried at being substituted for Brazil against Bolivia) wasn't even because I played poorly, in my opinion. I didn't put in a bad display in Belém. It was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the pitch, which got out of control not as far as I'm concerned, but involving people who were close to me. I'm going to go back to England, seek psychological help from a psychologist to work on my mind."

Ange Postecoglou opted to drop Richarlison from the starting 11 against Burnley earlier in the campaign after he failed to hit the back of the net in the opening games. Heung-min Son was selected in a centre-forward role, scoring a hat-trick against Vincent Kompany's men. However, Richarlison appears to have returned to Spurs from international duty a rejuvenated man, and maybe getting a few words off his chest has helped him mentally. The Brazil striker came off the bench at the weekend to score and provide an assist in added time, turning the game around for Spurs.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he was concerned about the body language of Richarlison earlier in the season. Now, the journalist is hoping that this is a turning point for Richarlison and he can now go on an extended run in the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I hope it is a turning point for him because there is a great player in there and the manager has put a lot of trust in him playing him in that number nine role. That adds some pressure obviously because, you know, we all know that Harry Kane was was playing that role for Spurs last season. I think the goal will do him the world of good, he clearly needed it. He's had the weight of the world on his shoulders for a couple of weeks. But I think the manager at Spurs has handled this really well and Richarlison knows he still has his trust. I'd really like to see him go on a run and show what he can do because he didn't really get a whole lot of chances last season and I think he needs a run in the team to to really prove his worth, so hopefully he'll do that from now on."

Should Richarlison now start for Tottenham?

It's certainly not going to be easy for Richarlison, despite his goal and assist off the bench against Sheffield United. Son's goalscoring record speaks for itself, and overall, Richarlison has struggled in front of goal for the north London club.

Tottenham Hotspur Richarlison Son Heung-min Appearances 41 378 Goals 5 148 Assists 5 80 Yellow cards 4 15 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Whether Postecoglou can find a solution with them both in the team remains to be seen, especially with Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon as options too. The Brazil international may have to bide his time, for now, and continue making an impact when given the opportunity from the bench.