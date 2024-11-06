Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is set to be ruled out for around four weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Aston Villa, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

Richarlison has endured a difficult campaign as he continues to tackle multiple injury problems at Hotspur Way. The Brazilian forward recently returned to action and was given a chance to impress at home to Aston Villa off the bench.

Shortly after coming on, Richarlison produced an excellent assist for Dominic Solanke to fire home, but he appeared to injure himself in the process. Insider O Keefe has now confirmed that the former Everton attacker is set to miss four weeks with a hamstring problem...

"Richarlison expected to miss a minimum 4 weeks with a hamstring injury. Cuti Romero will continue to be assessed with his minor toe injury ahead of the upcoming games."

O Keefe also provided an update on Cristian Romero, but there is no timeframe on his injury at the moment. With Micky van de Ven missing in Spurs' previous fixture, Ange Postecoglou will be desperate for Romero to return to action sooner rather than later.

Richarlison posted on Instagram on Wednesday morning, breaking the silence after picking up his injury over the weekend...

"It’s a difficult moment, again. I was very happy working hard and playing, but now I am injured again. It’s difficult to say what I’m feeling in this moment, just pray for me… I hope God will protect me."

It's been a tricky few months for Richarlison, who appears to suffering from injury after injury, something he rarely had to deal with during his time at Everton. Thankfully for Postecoglou, Spurs have plenty of options in attack despite Wilson Odobert also being on the treatment table.

Mikey Moore and Timo Werner were both on the bench against Villa last time out, with Heung-min Son brought off early in the second half to be rested after a spell on the sideline.