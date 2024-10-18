Tottenham Hotspur will carefully manage Richarlison's re-integration back into Ange Postecoglou's squad following his injury, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, although this is in part to protect his value with a prospective sale in mind for next summer.

Richarlison has been suffering from an injury for the majority of this season, and hasn't featured for Spurs since their 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in August. His return to action is near, however, with Postecoglou confirming in his press conference on Monday morning that the Brazilian is available for selection for Saturday lunchtime's clash with West Ham United.

Having said that, the North Londoners will err on the side of caution in regard to the forward's minutes, to avoid any risk of early setbacks.

Sources: Richarlison to be Carefully Managed

He could be sold next summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Richarlison's return to action will be forensically monitored, with the club eager not to antagonise any of the issues his body has faced.

The versatile attacker has managed just 25 minutes in the Premier League this season in his two cameo appearances, and has struggled with fitness issues in the past during his time in North London, that have ultimately somewhat hampered his spell with the Lillywhites.

The return of the former Everton man will delight Postecoglou, who will have another option to pick from in his forward-line. The Australian head coach has been operating with a thin selection of attacking players, with the absences of Richarlison, Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert leaving just Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski as senior available players at his disposal.

The club are intent on helping Richarlison maintain his fitness, and feel as though not over-burdening him with minutes early on is integral to achieving this. While this is to help the team, it's also because they're weighing up the 27-year-old's future.

The Brazil international is contracted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2027, but there is a good chance Spurs will part ways with him next summer. Keeping him fit and in regular action is the best way to ensure he's still a salable asset come June.

Ideally, Tottenham want him to recapture his best form, but there is an awareness that his susceptibility to injury could hinder this, and thus the club's hierarchy will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Richarlison's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.74 Expected Goals Per 90 0.58 Key Passes Per 90 0.9 Expected Assists Per 90 0.08

Richarlison Could be a Great Asset to Postecoglou

He's shown his quality before in the Premier League

Postecoglou's team have experienced a mixed start to the new season, amassing ten points from their opening seven Premier League games. Emphatic wins over Manchester United and Everton have been overshaddowed by disappointing defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton, and the outspoken former Celtic boss will be eager for his side to push on after the international break.

The re-emergence of a fit and firing Richarlison could be a significant addition to a Tottenham attack that has looked inconsistent this season. The number nine managed eleven goals and four assists last season, and has surpassed ten league strikes in four separate campaigns in his career.

If Postecoglou can reignite this player, he immediately has another reliable and potent option to select from his ensemble.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/10/2024