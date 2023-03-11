Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is ‘not happy’ with his manager Antonio Conte, pundit Jamie O’Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

After Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan, Richarlison gave an extremely honest and critical interview that shocked many supporters and journalists.

Tottenham news – Richarlison

The Brazil international joined Spurs in the summer after completing a £60 million move from Everton, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £175,000-per-week.

However, Richarlison has been unable to force his way into Conte’s starting XI on a regular basis, featuring from the off on just seven occasions in the Premier League to date.

And the South American vented his frustrations publicly after the goalless draw against Milan in midweek.

“I didn’t understand – I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why,” said Richarlison.

“They asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start if I passed it. And I was on the bench, there are things I can’t understand. There was no explanation again, let’s see what he (Conte) will tell us, but I’m not silly – I’m a professional that works hard every day, and I want to play.”

What has O’Hara said about Richarlison?

O’Hara told GMS that Richarlison is ‘obviously frustrated’ with his situation at Tottenham and he’s ‘not happy’ with how he’s been treated.

He said: “He's obviously frustrated. He had a really good World Cup, and you could see that he’s a top player, and I do think he's a top player.

“Obviously, from that interview now, it's come to the fore that he's not happy. He's not happy with Conte, he's not happy being left out of the team, he's not happy with the way he's been treated. And this is the problem he's got.”

How has Richarlison been playing?

Richarlison established himself as one of the Premier League’s top attackers during his time at Everton, registering 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 appearances for the Toffees.

But the versatile star has only found the back of the net on two occasions for Tottenham in his 25 outings, setting up just three further strikes for his teammates.

With Richarlison making such an underwhelming contribution when he has been given opportunities, Conte is perhaps justified in his decision to limit his game time.

Nevertheless, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski have also been disappointing of late, and Richarlison could offer something different if given the chance to shine.