Richarlison gave an explosive post-match interview after Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.

Antonio Conte returned to the touchline as he continues to recover from his recent gallbladder surgery.

The last time he was seen managing Spurs from the dugout was in the first leg of this last-16 clash in Italy. Milan ran out 1-0 winners at the San Siro thanks to an early Brahim Diaz.

It turned out to be the only goal of the entire 180-minute tie.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Conte's side didn't even look like scoring as they exited the competition with a whimper.

Spurs had just two shots on target and it's clear all is not well at the club right now.

We could see that much from Richarlison's post-match interview alone.

The Brazilian is struggling to play regularly since his move to Spurs this season and was brought on in the 70th minute against Milan on Wednesday night.

And he didn't hold back in an explosive interview.

In Portuguese, Richarlison slammed Conte for his tactics and for not playing him. He also described the season as s**t.

VIDEO: Richarlison's explosive interview after Spurs crash out of Champions League

Full translation of Richarlison's interview

If, like us, you don't speak Portuguese, then check out the full translation (via Reddit) below:

Richarlison, I imagine you're feeling frustrated

(Chuckles) "Of course, we're out of the biggest club competition, but we can't play like this needing a goal, we have to put people forward especially in the second half. Now there's not much to discuss, we can't assign blame, now we have to focus on the Premier League, we train early tomorrow and the next match is Nottingham Forest."

I'm sure you would have liked to come in sooner or to have been a striker, you haven't been starting much (this last bit is more freely translated)

"I also didn't get that. I was playing well, I was in good form, I had two wins against West Ham and Chelsea and all of a sudden he benched. Against Wolves he played me for 5 minutes, I asked why and they didn't tell me anything. Yesterday he asked me to do a test at the training ground, he said if I did well he'd play me, and when the match came he benched me. These things are not understandable."

He didn't speak to you, didn't explain why?

"He didn't explain anything. Let's see what he says tomorrow. You don't have an idiot here, I'm a professional, I work every day and I want to play. I need more minutes. If the season is being, sorry for the word, is being s**t why do I not get minutes? I got a small injury, but when I'm on the pitch I give my life. I came from two good games, especially against Chelsea where I played the 90 minutes and won a match. There's not much to discuss, I should have played and now I don't have to sit here crying"

And to finish, how do you focus for the end of the season, you said it's been frustrating so far

"There are about 20 matches left, almost 20 matches, I don't know 18 (interview: 13). Thirteen, yeah? Focus on those matches, scoring as many goals as I can, because the club paid a lot for me and so far I haven't matched that on the pitch. Of course injuries have set me back a little, I needed to play more minutes too, but now I'm going home, to rest, tomorrow we have training early, and let's see if they put me in the starting eleven for the next match."