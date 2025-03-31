Once the global powerhouse of boxing, the United States of America has been forced to play second-fiddle in recent years as stars from other countries, such as Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk have dominated the landscape when it comes to big fights. However, the US is still the birthplace of many of the greatest fighters in the sport's rich history - with the biggest names banking vast sums of money thanks to their stardom.

Given the recent influx of money into boxing from Saudi Arabia, it is likely that modern-day stars such as Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford (both worth $20m) will make the top 10 before their careers are over. With that said, they've still got some way to go to match the remarkable wealth of some of the richest American boxers in history.

Below is a look at the top 10 in full. Figures are taken per Celebrity Net Worth, unless otherwise stated. Where a fighter has passed away, their net worth at the time of their passing has been used in order to maintain historical accuracy.

T10. Mike Tyson

Net worth: $30m

Estimated to have been worth $300 million in his prime, a series of financial setbacks saw Tyson lose the fortune he had banked from fights with the likes of Frank Bruno, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis. After he was stopped by Kevin McBride in 2005, 'Iron Mike' admitted he was simply fighting because he needed the money. Tyson would retire after that bout but, remarkably, made a comeback to the ring last November to face-off against social media superstar, Jake Paul. While the heavyweight legend was a shadow of his former self in the ring, the fight was a huge commercial success, earning him $20m. His return to the spotlight opened up a whole new range of sponsorship and endorsement opportunities, allowing him to rebuild some of his previously lost wealth.

T10. Deontay Wilder

Net worth: $30m

One of the most devastating knockout artists in boxing history, Wilder was a must-watch fighter during his five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion between 2015 and 2020. 'The Bronze Bomber' truly cashed in on his reputation during his gripping trilogy with Tyson Fury, which is where he amassed most of his wealth. The Alabama native has struggled for form since losing his final two fights to 'The Gypsy King' and, overall, has won just one of his last five fights. However, the 39-year-old is set to add to his bank balance when he returns to the ring for a comeback fight in June.

T8. Marvin Hagler

Net worth: $40m