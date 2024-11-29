With one major heavyweight bout separating boxing from the new year, all eyes will be on Tyson Fury as he attempts to redeem his first-career loss against Oleksandr Usyk, in a fight emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As with most sports taking place in the Middle East, a hefty payday is expected for all involved, and with boxing's increased presence in the region, it is safe to say all participants in the sport are leaving their fights as a financial winner, regardless of the outcome.

With the likes of Fury, Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, and Artur Beterbiev all having huge fights this year, it leaves the list of boxing's richest fighters a who's who of millionaires, with CelebrityNetWorth revealing 2024's wealthiest boxers.

10 richest boxers in history Position Boxer Net worth 10. Tyson Fury $65m 9. Jake Paul $80m 8. Anthony Joshua $80m 7. Sugar Ray Leonard $120m 6. Lennox Lewis $120m 5. Oscar De La Hoya $200m 4. Manny Pacquiao $220m 3. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez $250m 2. George Foreman $300m 1. Floyd Mayweather $400m

10 Tyson Fury

Net worth: $65 million

The Gypsy King has had a tumultuous 2024 by his own lofty standards, suffering his first career loss in his heavyweight bout against Usyk, a fight that is set to have its sequel take place in December. Having spent the second half of 2024 eyeing up revenge, Fury won't feel disheartened when he sees his whopping $65 million net worth. With fights, and victories, against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Francis Ngannou, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte, as well as a four-year reign as heavyweight champion, it is safe to say Fury has earned his keep, and with a potential Joshua fight on the horizon, regardless of the Usyk outcome, it is expected that the Gypsy King's net worth will continue to rise.

9 Jake Paul

Net worth: $80 million

In one of the only boxing lists that Jake Paul is above Tyson Fury, it is hard to argue against the business-savvy fighter, whose ability to rake in millions sees him live life with a net worth of $80 million, a number that is reflective of his impressive entrepreneurship. Having just dispatched boxing legend Mike Tyson, Paul's prior victories against Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, as well as his loss against Tommy Fury, have been huge financial successes for the former YouTuber, and alongside his businesses, including a betting company and care brand, it is fair to say he has worked for his millions.

8 Anthony Joshua

Net worth: $80 million

Another heavyweight who has suffered this year is British boxer Anthony Joshua, whose most recent fight saw him lose his chance at reclaiming the IBF world heavyweight championship, with a devastating KO victory by Dubois shocking the world. Suffering his fourth career loss, it came off the back of a string of impressive performances that had many believing that AJ was finally back to his best, something that hadn't been truly thought of since that 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. However, a CV that includes victories against Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, and Alexander Povetkin has helped the Brit build a net worth of a reported $80 million, something that will ease the pain of his 2024.

7 Sugar Ray Leonard

Net worth: $120 million

The first retired boxer on the list is none other than the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, a boxing Hall of Famer and former six-time world champion. Holding a career record of 36-3-1, including 25 knockouts, Leonard also has an Olympic gold medal added on to his list of impressive career accolades. Often brought up as one of the best boxers of all time, Leonard's 20-year career saw him win world titles in five different weight classes, as well as being one of the members of the 'Four Kings'; a group of fighters who helped prop boxing on their back, by fighting each other in some of the biggest boxing matches of the post-Ali era. A career that any boxer would dream of, his in-ring success translated to financial success, with the American reportedly having a $120 million net worth.

6 Lennox Lewis

Net worth: $120 million

From one inactive great to another, Britain's Lennox Lewis is one of the best heavyweights that England has ever produced, with his $120 million net worth proving this. Competing throughout the 90s, and into the millennium, Lewis held three world heavyweight championships throughout his career. Despite being born in London, Lewis had the ability to represent Canada at numerous Games throughout his career, winning gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in the men's super-heavyweight boxing. As well as a gold at the Commonwealth Games, Lewis' transition from amateur success to professional success was as flawless as it comes, and is part of the reason why he is so highly regarded in boxing history.

5 Oscar De La Hoya

Net worth: $200 million

Finding himself the fifth-wealthiest boxer is the Golden Boy, who boasts a staggering net worth of $200 million. Having had a career record of 39-6, De La Hoya enjoyed a healthy 16-year career, with fights against Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr capping off a CV which saw the American never shy away from the hard fights. Having had 11 different world championship reigns, in six different weight classes, De La Hoya has enjoyed just as much success outside the ring, with his work in business earning him the accolade of Promoter of the Year in 2014 by Sports Illustrated.

4 Manny Pacquiao

Net worth: $220 million

PacMan is a fighter that needs no introduction, with a legendary career that precedes him. Having fought in four different decades, Pacquiao's career record of 62-8 is as impressive as it comes, and it is a record that helped the Philippine-born boxer become the first eight-division world champion, something that hasn't been achieved since. Now enjoying a career in politics back in his native Philippines, Pacquiao does so with a well-earned net worth of $220 million, a figure that contributed to his placement as Forbes' second-highest earning athlete in 2012 and 2015.

3 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Net worth: $250 million

Finding himself on the podium of boxing's highest earners is Mexico's Canelo Alvarez, a man who has a reported net worth of $250 million, and when looking at his career, it is clear to see why. Approaching his 20th year as a professional boxer, the Mexican has enjoyed 66 bouts throughout his career, coming out as victor on 62 occasions. The current WBC and WBO world super middleweight champion, he has held multiple world championships across four different weight classes, and became the first boxer to become undisputed champion at super middleweight in 2021. Still young, at just 34 years old, there is plenty of time for Canelo to add to his net worth, with Jake Paul clamouring for a fight against the super middleweight.

2 George Foreman

Net worth: $300 million

A list that anyone would be happy to come second on, the runners-up spot of boxing's highest earners goes to former boxer, and current grill mastermind, George Foreman, who boasts a net worth of $300 million. Before he was building his fortune on grills, Foreman was plying his trade in the ring as a heavyweight. Having had 81 bouts in his career, Foreman enjoyed a staggering 76 victories in that time, as well as finding the time to become an Olympic gold medalist. Having won one of his two career world championships at the age of 45, Foreman became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history a year later, and consequently, the second-oldest champion in any weight class in history. Unknown just how much of his financial success is down to boxing or his grills, it is safe to say that Foreman is certainly one of the best to do it in both fields.

1 Floyd Mayweather Jr

Net worth: $400 million